When Cleveland County Commissioners started talking about a healthy living block to bring a variety of services to Cleveland County, I latched onto the concept of a new home for the Norman Farm Market, but not much else.
Fortunately, our county leaders had more foresight.
The “healthy living” idea grew into a vision that became part of the county’s master plan. In 2018, Executive Director Melody Bays, MSW, was hired to lead the team of what would become The Well, Cleveland County’s Wellness Square.
Days after The Well’s grand opening Nov. 12, I talked to Bays about her passion for equity, health and community.
Q: What does your slogan, “All are Welcome at The Well” truly mean?
Bays: All of our programming is open to the public. With the support of our partners, our classes are free or low cost. We don’t want someone’s ability to pay to be a barrier to access. There’s no membership fee, no closed group. Anyone can join.
Q: The Well is open — what now?
Bays: We are excited to meet new friends and hear their stories, and maybe through the classes, programs and access to care that Norman Regional Health System is providing, we can help people improve their health and their lives.
There’s so much that goes into improved quality of life. I want The Well to be a piece of the public health pie. Our goal is to provide a little something for everyone.
Q: What convinced you to take the position as executive director?
Bays: I could tell right away the leadership behind the project were committed to this project and to health.
County Commissioner (Darry) Stacy, along with then-Regional Health Department Director Keith Reed are public servants who are open to new ideas.
I love new ideas and wanted to help the community and my family. The idea of my kiddos taking a yoga class or an art class or learning how to make healthy after-school snacks gives me warm fuzzies.
Q: How does the mission and vision of The Well fit with your vocational goals?
Bays: Social work is the only profession which, in its mission, mandates advocacy for vulnerable populations. I became a social worker to empower people. Equity is important, especially in health.
Q: Do you have any personal goals for The Well?
Bays: I think it would be neat to take any programs that work exceptionally well at our facility on the road to rural communities in the county. We’d love to be able to reduce transportation as a barrier.
We also hope our Farm Market can be year-round at some point, and Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper has a lot of fun ideas on programming next season and beyond.
Q: What is your background in Cleveland County?
Bays: I was born and raised in Norman, and have lived here my entire life. I went through the Norman school system and got my degrees at the University of Oklahoma.
I love living here and being part of the university community, but I also love the diversity of the rural communities in Cleveland County. My dad is a farmer, so the rural lifestyle really resonates with me.
Q: Do you think The Well will inspire imitation?
Bays: The Well is an example of how public funds and community partnerships can be used to benefit a lot of folks. We were inspired by other projects. If we can inspire and help another organization, we’d love that.