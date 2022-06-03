I was listening to an interview as a part of the continuing news coverage of the latest horrendous school shooting. “Can’t happen here” was an attitude held by the parents of Columbine students — until it did.
As I write these words, investigations continue, as does speculation on the part of news commentators and social media theorists. I’m content to let newspapers such as The Transcript cover the hard news, filtering fact from fiction (Editor Emma Keith had an excellent article in last Saturday’s edition).
I simply want to comment on what I have observed in Norman Public Schools, and what I’ve witnessed in the areas of police training and tactics.
First, some bona-fides: I served on the city’s Public Safety Oversight Committee for four years, vacating my chair when I joined the City Council. While on the Council, and since, I’ve continued to attend Public Safety Committee meetings.
I’ve participated in sessions of the Police Academy and observed exercises, including hostage situations and active shooter scenarios. At the invitation of Norman Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino and his staff, I’ve visited a number of public schools (pre-dating Uvalde) with the specific intent to observe security measures and discuss protocols and procedures. I don’t profess to be an expert, but I do have more than a passing knowledge.
Paraphrasing a Columbine parent: “Harden the target; soften the heart.” Norman citizens paid attention when approving a bond issue a few years ago, intended to upgrade security at our schools.
I can report that upon arriving at Norman North, Alcott, Dimensions Academy and Norman High, I entered a limited access portal, equipped with bullet-resistant glass. I presented my driver’s license as identification and waited while a brief background check was run (done to see if the visitor has outstanding warrants or is on a list such as “sexual predator”).
Successfully screened, I was given a paper badge with my picture on it, along with the date of visit, and allowed to enter a second, electronically-controlled door. I was advised that all classroom doors can be electronically locked from a central location, and that teachers and staff were all linked to a net that advises them of any adverse situation.
Though I did not witness a demonstration of these features (to do so in the middle of a school day just because of my visit would be disruptive), I was assured that protocols and procedures are exercised regularly. And did you know that the tablets carried by all high school students (but owned by the schools) are regularly monitored for key words which might indicate future troubles? One might see this as potentially punitive; I see it as yet another warning indicator.
School Resource Officers (SROs) regularly participate in these aforementioned exercises. I can tell you that they are acutely aware of the differences between hostage and active shooter situations.
That said, I understand that additional training is on tap for barricade situations. I had occasion to talk with an SRO last weekend. That officer assured me that they would not hesitate to react if a situation similar to Uvalde arose.
The Norman SWAT team is trained to overcome barricades, but might be as much as an hour away, in terms of organization and dispatch. I know that SRO’s history, and I’m convinced of that officer’s resolve.
Quoting yet another parent affected by school shootings, a Parkland (Florida) parent noted that it’s now Florida law that there be an armed guard present in schools for every 500 students.
In Norman, the Public Safety Sales Tax authorizes 13 SRO positions (well short of the Florida standard), with the cost of these officers shared by the city and the school system. Presently, nine positions are filled because of funds limitations and staffing shortages at NPD.
By way of mitigation: as soon as the Uvalde situation hit the news wires, NPD dispatched additional surveillance to all Norman schools. In most cases, an NPD presence was obvious. At a couple of schools, detectives driving unmarked cars were sent, but those schools were still under observation.
Can’t happen here? I hope not. I pray not. But I do believe that both Norman Public Schools and the Norman Police Department have been paying attention, and will apply lessons learned from Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and Uvalde going forward. I praise and support NPS and NPD for being there for our kids.