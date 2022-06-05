The court’s decision didn’t come from a political movement, but from the courage and tenacity of one African American woman from Chickasha who just wanted to become a lawyer, and of a retired educator who wanted to get his doctorate.
George McLaurin was admitted to OU in September of 1948, but African Americans were subject to segregation in the classroom, separate bathrooms and eating facilities. McLaurin and others endured the humiliating conditions until the court ruled June 5, 1950 that segregation within a school was unequal and could not continue.
Three-and-a-half years after she first tried to enroll at OU, Ada Lois Sipuel was admitted June 18, 1949 and received her law degree in August 1951.
These two pioneers and their stories are featured in one of the Legacy Trail essays produced by retired OU professor Bob Goins. We are working together to produce a series of information signs that document Norman’s history. We worked together many years ago to produce the Norman history plaques that are on Legacy Trail, just north of Gray Street.
Besides the courts and the NAACP, the key player in the campus integration was the university’s president Dr. George L. Cross. Cross, appointed in 1944, denied admission to both McLaurin and Fisher based on the state’s 1907 constitution, which required educational systems to be segregated.
Cross’ admission denials set the stage for courts to get involved. When McLaurin was turned away, he filed suit in federal court. That court ordered he must be admitted or the classes he requested must be cancelled for white students. That’s when legislators stepped in with the segregation rule.
In Fisher’s case, the Supreme Court ruled in January 1948 that the state of Oklahoma must provide equal legal education for African Americans. She took that to mean she could enroll.
Not so fast. In an effort to get around the court’s decision, the Legislature created a law school for Langston at the state Capitol. Fisher saw the absurdity in this and declined to apply there.
Her legal team adopted a new strategy: They would have numerous qualified African American students apply to multiple graduate schools. The state couldn’t afford to duplicate so many programs.
In August 1951, Fisher was the first African American to graduate from the OU College of Law. In 1967, her NAACP lawyer, Thurgood Marshall, was the first African American appointed to the Supreme Court.
In 1992, Fisher was appointed to the OU Board of Regents, the same entity that had backed the president in denying her admission nearly 50 years earlier. She died in 1995.