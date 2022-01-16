We made it to 2022. It’s been a tough couple of years, and continues to be difficult as the COVID pandemic and the related consequences thrive. We will feel the aftereffects as a community, a country and the world for many years to come.
Collectively, our mental health has deteriorated, and we live in a state where good mental health ranks very low. According to 2021 update from Mental Health America, Oklahoma ranks number 41 in adult mental health, while our children’s mental health ranks 46.
The 2020 Healthy Minds Policy Initiative reported that as a result of the pandemic, as many as 30,000 Oklahoma children who were quarantined will experience post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms; 34,000 additional Oklahomans will experience suicidal thoughts, while 9,400 more may attempt suicide.
It’s predicted that in Oklahoma, more than 14,000 additional people will develop drug use disorder, while 4,500 more Oklahomans will experience alcohol use disorder.
This is the painful truth, and we must make good mental health a priority on the community, state and national levels, or the devastation will grow and intensify.
This is a pandemic that will continue long after COVID is managed. Not one of us is immune to it. While I deeply believe in advocacy, the first change starts with each one of us as individuals.
What are each one of us willing to do to make our own mental health a priority in 2022? Here are some things I have learned in my own journey for good mental health:
• Make your well-being a top priority. If we are not properly caring for ourselves, it makes it near impossible to care for others in a sustainable and healthy way.
Do not continue to sacrifice your self-care on behalf of others, and you will find you are better able to help others. Self-care is not optional. In my own recovery, I have found that physical exercise is key for my mental health, so I have made fitness a priority in my life.
• It’s progress, not perfection. Be gentle with yourself. Try a little each day. In recovery, we learn to take it one day at a time, so that we can enjoy the present.
When we stay in the past or worry about the future, it is detrimental to our mental health. We do not have to be perfect.
It’s a practice to stay in the present and gets easier over time. Prayer, meditation and/or reading inspirational materials on a daily basis are ways we practice and grow.
• Ask for help. Get counseling. Join a support group. Get a sponsor in a 12-step program. Find a mentor who is positive and supportive. Let a trusted friend know what is going on with you.
There are many excellent social services that can get you connected to the help you need. Oklahoma has a resource directory that you can access by calling 211 or visiting 211.org.
Yes, we need to make serious changes systemically to improve overall mental health in our state and country, but one of the best ways to start this overwhelming endeavor is with yourself. Let it begin with me.
Note: The diseases of addiction and mental health are serious public health issues and need to be treated accordingly. For information or referrals regarding mental health and substance abuse issues, contact the 24-hour Reachout Hotline toll free at 800-522-9054. Other hotlines available are the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or the Problem Gambling Hotline at 800-522-4700.