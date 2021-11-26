Once upon a time, the only thought I gave to the Norman Utilities Department was when I got the monthly bill. And maybe I paid attention if my trash wasn’t picked up on time.
That changed when I joined the Council, and took the obligatory tour of facilities. There’s a lot more than meets the eye, as I found out. I went back to several facilities several times, wanting to learn more. As Darth Vader says (in some Star Wars movies): “Impressive — most impressive.”
Water Treatment was the first stop. Amazing work done there, making water from Lake Thunderbird and the several wells the city operates drinkable for Norman citizens. I’m not qualified to talk the technical details for all of the processes used at that plant, but I came away impressed by the product.
I was also impressed with the construction recently completed at that location, and the fact that the Water Treatment Plant has an enviable “no accidents” record that goes back years.
A logical next stop: Water Reclamation. I didn’t know, for instance, that our waste water isn’t treated chemically; rather, microbes literally eat the waste, with a last step in the process of exposure to ultraviolet light.
I learned that a member of the team recognized that replacement of some older electronic switching gear could save dollars. His recommendations were followed, resulting in a 10% savings in power cost to the facility (talk about a team player).
I got to see some equipment in place as a part of a federal test project that may result in water expelled from the Wastewater Facility being pure enough to drink. and I learned that the laboratory was in need of update and expansion to keep pace with current industry standards.
While I’m on the subject of water treatment and water reclamation, let me add some good news: plans are well along to provide solar power to both facilities. These new solar arrays are expected to reduce commercial electrical usage at the Water Treatment Plant by 20%; reduction in commercial power usage that the Water Reclamation Plan is expected to be 36%. How neat is that?
Speaking of neat: Norman is about to open a permanent Hazardous Waste Facility, adjacent to the Transfer Station on South Chautaugua. It was my privilege to tour this new building recently, courtesy of Michele Loudenback, Environmental and Sustainability Manager for Utilities.
I know Michele from her previous service in Public Works — what a fireball of energy and enthusiasm. This Hazardous Waste Facility is due for a “soft opening” in December, which will be restricted to city employees for the purpose of working out any procedural bugs before opening to the public after the first of the year.
Residents will make appointments (in half-hour increments) and drive through the building. Vehicles will stop at various stations, depending on what they’re dropping off. Waste to be accepted will include: paints, aerosols and fertilizers (fertilizers will be held for recycling, rather than simply being disposed of, resulting in a benefit to citizens in need).
I praised Michele for her good work, but in typical fashion, she credited her predecessor, Debbie Smith, for the vision to make this facility a reality. Thank you both, Debbie and Michele.
I no longer take Utilities for granted. Whether it’s the folks at the centers of excellence I’ve described, or the employees who pick up the trash — rain or shine, on the hottest summer days or the coldest wither evenings — my hat’s off to them. Vader again: “Most impressive!”