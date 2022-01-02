The smiling man in the clerical collar came into my editor’s office with a single request: He’d written something he thought the newspaper might want to print.
It had to do with civic engagement, inclusion and dialogue, all in the name of a better community.
If it wasn’t so long, we’d publish it. He shortened it a bit, but not enough to fit on a single ness page.
Work with me, I said. Don’t write any more column inches than you are tall. So began my relationship with columnist, Episcopal rector, community organizer and friend, the Rev. Joe Ted Miller.
Joe Ted, who died in May of 2020, was remembered in a celebration service this past week at St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he pastored for more than 20 years.
He interviewed Norman neighbors and wrote a regular column on these pages highlighting their conversations.
After the first few columns, he started putting together groups of community stakeholders. He called the groups “Envisioners,” and they met throughout the city.
At the meetings, we took turns talking about what was on our mind or concerns that we had. If you didn’t want to share anything, that was fine too. He was a lifelong learner and gained knowledge and insight from each group.
There was a university group, a business group, an education group, a city group and even a ministers group. Maybe others.
In these meetings, people actually talked to each other in civil tones. They disagreed with each other, but not with the kind of coarseness that pervades our civic discussions today.
This was long before Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok and even before My Space. On those platforms, people often don’t think twice about maligning someone for all to see.
The participants in those Envisioners meetings managed to talk about their differences but still find common ground. They enjoyed face-to-face gatherings. It was high touch, not high-tech.
The groups finally all met together one afternoon in a hospital conference room and looked for common goals we could achieve or trends we could bend. He could work with any age groups, but I think he most related to seniors and the kids at McKinley Elementary, where he was a classic reader.
For many years, he was the go-to guy to get things done at the school where his children attended and where my children attended.
Joe Ted had the unique ability to get people to talk to him.
He would have made a great journalist. But then again, priests are usually good listeners, and often ask just the right questions to get people thinking and talking.
After each of his interviews for the column, Joe Ted would call me and tell me how it went and who was the next subject on his calendar.
He was enthusiastic about letting all participants have a voice. He wanted to include all of Norman in the conversation.
At the end of every call or voicemail left for me, he would say, simply, “God Bless.”
Today, I say a belated God Bless to Joe Ted. Norman is a better place because of you and how you engaged the community far beyond the walls of your parish.
You taught us that although we come from different backgrounds and viewpoints, we agree on so much more than we disagree on.
And that’s something sorely needed today.