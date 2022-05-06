You’re in high school and want to graduate, but everything seems stacked against you. What do you do? Where can you turn for help?
Norman has an answer: Bridges. Bridges of Norman, located on North Stubbeman Avenue near Norman North, is there with help, providing food, clothing, shelter, counseling and when needed, access to medical facilities.
Bridges is not juvenile justice or welfare; it exists to assist students by removing barriers to graduation. From my perspective, they’re going a very good job.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve driven past the Bridges facility. I had a general idea of its mission, but jumped at the chance to tour the place, thanks to an invitation from my friend Joan Barker.
It seems one of the Bridges benefactors is the Rotary Club. Joan’s Sooner Rotary chapter was scheduled for a visit, and she thought I’d be interested.
I met Joan for a 7 a.m. breakfast at the Bridges dining room. She introduced me to some new (old) friends. We ate bagels and listened to a presentation by Executive Director Stacy Bruce.
Stacy described some of the reasons kids were at Bridges. In addition to the example I gave about deceased or incarcerated parents, young people come to Bridges because of neglect, financial instability at home, abuse, parental drug/alcohol addiction and mental health issues.
Kids in these circumstances must meet certain qualifications: enrollment in Norman High/Norman North/Dimensions Academy; they must pass a health screening, maintain passing grades in school and have a job or other mean of support (such as Social Security benefits).
Bridges maintains 20 one-bedroom furnished apartments (though usually one is kept vacant, to be available in emergency situations). Residents can stay in an apartment until graduation.
There is a central pantry with quite a selection of canned goods and dry foods. Washers and dryers are available. Bridges partners with Norman Public Schools to provide school supplies and access to various school activities. Bridges will pay for college admission testing (ACT/SAT) as well maintaining an account (an Incentives-Based Savings Account) for each resident, who can earn money by accomplishing various tasks and attending Bridges functions.
One such mandatory event happens at 4 p.m. each Tuesday: a life skills class for all residents. Topics of this class include budgeting, balancing a check book, resume preparation and interview techniques.
I got to tour a vacant apartment and was impressed. My friend and Ward 6 constituent Bianca Gordon (Bridges associate executive director) introduced the tour.
My reaction: great facilities (far better than some of the places I lived in as an undergraduate, back in the day).
Want to help at Bridges? Volunteers are welcome. You can help in monitoring, tutoring, driving, landscaping, babysitting, preparing meals, helping in the office, etc. And you’ll get to work with dedicated and inspiring people like Stacy and Bianca. Go to BridgesNorman.org, or call 405-579-9280 if interested.
I mentioned Bridges being supported by local Rotary. Another major source of support comes from the United Way, and direct contributions from Norman citizens.
Which brings me back to the theme I’ve tried to follow in these weekly columns: Norman is a great place to live. We care for our own and are quick to aid those in need. Bridges helps those in need.
In the words of a former resident: “Thanks to Bridges ... I took getting into college seriously and was accepted into every college I applied for. I became hungry for the feeling of success.” Thank you, Norman. Measuring success, one person at a time.