I got an email the other day from Norman Parks and Recreation, subject: “Goodbye Summer — Hello Norman Parks and Rec!”
The email included information on some end-of-summer activities like back to school hours at the Westwood Aquatic Center, a concert at Legacy Park on Aug. 26, an Outdoor Movie Night (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) on Sept. 6 and another movie (“Hocus Pocus”) on Oct. 14 (both at Lions Park).
And then I remembered last week’s column, where I mentioned a number of activities in the upcoming months organized by the Utilities Department’s Environmental Services Division, all held at one or another of Norman’s parks. and I thought, “how neat is this?”
Never a dull moment in this city, and you don’t have to look very far to find an activity that appeals to you.
Norman has 64 neighborhood and community parks. I mentioned Westwood and Legacy Park just now. Most residents are familiar with Andrews and Reaves, and the new Ruby Grant Park. All three of these parks are great for picnics and playgrounds.
Andrews has a splashpad and a skateboard park. Reaves is being developed under the Norman Forward program as a mecca for baseball and softball.
Ruby Grant is special, with a cross country trail and a playground for kids of all abilities. (I was at the grand opening of that facility and saw kids with disabilities enjoying themselves on facilities built just for them. Wow!)
Griffin is being re-purposed for soccer, with 14 fields dedicated to that sport (another Norman Forward initiative).
Take your bike to the Creekside Bike Park, an off-road course equipped with ramps and jumps (not for the faint of heart), or head to Saxon Park, with its undeveloped walking/jogging trails.
I mentioned neighborhood parks. Once upon a time, developers were required to set aside a portion of each new subdivision for a community park. There’s one in my neighborhood.
These parks usually have a picnic table or two, and likely some playground equipment and a basketball court/half-court.
As these small parks grew in number, parks maintenance became more of a chore for the city.
More recently, developers have been given the option of providing funds in lieu of land, which helps the city maintain the existing parks.
Those funds are put to good use: witness new playground equipment recently installed in our neighborhood park (complete with a canopy over swings and slide). New colorful signage is now being installed at these parks, improving appearances.
And speaking of appearances, Parks and Rec has an assigned forester, responsible not only for maintaining healthy trees on city properties and rights of way, but available to provide advice to citizens in the wake of storm damage.
I’ve dwelled on Parks, but what about Recreation? Look online, and you’ll see that there are five recreation centers in Norman: Whittier and Irving (facilities shared with Norman Public Schools), Little Axe, 12th Avenue and the Senior Center.
The Senior Center occupies an old Carnagie Library building, but will soon be replaced with a new facility adjacent to Norman Regional’s Porter campus. Under construction is the new Young Family Athletic Center in University North Park.
This center will provide for indoor swimming, as well as basketball/volleyball courts. Both the Senior Center and Young Family Center are Norman Forward projects.
Whittier, Irving and 12th Avenue provide for indoor sports, including pickleball, as well as rooms for arts and crafts. These facilities also have summer and after-school programs for families, at nominal charge.
I have personal experiences at the 12th Avenue Center, which was kind enough to host ward meetings for me while I was on Council. The Center staff was most courteous and helpful.
And I just participated in a blood drive — hosted at 12th Avenue — one of those important activities for which Parks and Rec gets little credit. This department also hosted vaccination clinics at the several rec centers, a big deal as this community fought COVID.
That email I mentioned earlier says that Parks and Rec “is dedicated to providing fun and engaging parks and recreational activities for the citizens of Norman.” I think they do an outstanding job. Grade: A+.
