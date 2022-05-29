Greg Mattoon and I boarded the bus early one summer morning. No parents. No sisters. Just two teens with some cash determined to have an adventure. The lure of Six Flags was that you could pay one price at the front gate and ride any ride as many times as you could in one day. It was a magical day full of corn dogs, pop, tilt-a-whirl, log rides and roller coasters. Reminded us of a never-ending Lions Club carnival.
To say things were different back then would be quite the understatement. Most parents today won’t let their kids go to the mall until they’re 18.
Fast forward two years. My mailroom job at The Transcript included occasionally driving a Ford or GMC van around Norman neighborhoods dropping bundles of newspapers for the carriers. It was a time when teenagers were our carriers since the newspaper was a five-day, afternoon delivery with Sunday mornings.
The reward for a perfect delivery month was usually a ticket to the movie theater and some popcorn. The ticket for a perfect year was a trip to Six Flags with the newspaper’s circulation team and a bunch of other over-achieving carriers.
It seems like I wasn’t in that perfect delivery category, but I got a call one Friday night from none other than Bill Black, the newspaper’s circulation director. It seems one of his staff members couldn’t go and they needed another driver.
Although licensed at age 16, most of my friends had been driving motorcycles and cars for years. The newspaper’s cargo van assigned to me had only seats for the driver and navigator. But no worries. The newspaper arranged for the nearby Gilt Edge Dairy to loan us wooden milk crates for the carriers to sit on all the way to Six Flags.
Here we go. No seat belts and a teenage driver who had rarely been on the highway. Looking back, there was a lot of prayer and trust on this trip south.
We made it with no incidents. The boss even bought me a second corn dog for lunch.
Today, such a trip wouldn’t happen. No business would take on such liability and no parent would allow their child to go on such a ride. Kids were more free-range back in the 1960s and 1970s.
I think about that change every time I drive through a neighborhood with an elementary school or middle school as the final bell of the day approaches. Cars are stretched for blocks in every direction. Parents and caregivers are there to pick up kids.
Some students are still allowed to walk or bike home, but they are the exception. Additionally, most of Norman’s newer elementary schools are built on section line roads that are not conducive to walking or cycling.