Whether you are a fan of New Year’s resolutions or not, most of us decide to make positive changes when the first of the year rolls around.
Whatever you call it, how do we make those determinations stick?
Experience tells us it’s easier to change what we really want to change rather than doing what we think we should or what we believe is expected by others. Start by listing one or two changes you really want to make in your life, followed by ideas on how to implement changes.
Next, turn those ideas into SMART goals. SMART is an acronym for goals that are: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Based.
Big dreams are important, but small goals will get you there. Want your dream job? Set goals that will help get you there like updating your resume, taking a class to improve your skill set and applying for three jobs a week.
Instead of planning to lose 10 pounds, why not aim at a goal you can better control? You may decide to exercise more and reduce calorie intake by choosing healthier foods. Those changes can boost your mood, improve your health and make you feel better about yourself and your body without the stress of judging yourself by standing on a scale.
A SMART goal might be to start with moderate exercise three time a week, increasing in duration or intensity or amount per week each month. Remember be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant (to what you want and to your life) and time-based.
To help meet your exercise goals, The Well offers a selection of free fitness classes at a variety of times. All of the teachers are willing to let students participate at their own fitness level.
Try out the classes and see which ones bring you bliss. Meet friends who will support you at the classes or, even better, find a friend or family member to sign up for the classes with you so you can be each other’s support system.
If you’re a coach potato, don’t try to run a marathon next month. Start with small changes, stay consistent and build from there. We also have community partners who can help you make healthier choices and positive change during 2022.
Want to quit smoking?
Call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, 1-800-QUIT NOW. This TSET program provides online support, coaching calls and free patches, gum or lozenges.
Want to stretch your mind more by learning new things?
The Well offers free financial planning and low-cost cooking classes. You can also sign up for Pioneer Library System’s “Ten to Try” Challenge or other classes.
Looking to improve your resume?
Moore Norman Technology Center has two Cleveland County locations, and MNTC offers a choice of online classes and either short-term or long-term classes.
Using SMART goals and limiting your changes to things that really matter to you are just two strategies you might consider if you want to make some lifestyle changes.
Whatever strategy you choose, The Well wants to help you be healthier and happier.
Sign up for classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/classes.