Last week in newspaper articles and television stories, the idea of building a University North Park arena in north Norman was floated around again.
I was literally the shaking my head and rolling my eyes emoji. Lol!
What alternate universe do the promoters of this idea live in? (Hand in my face emoji, followed by the shrugging my shoulders emoji.)
I can’t think of a less popular idea with Norman residents. The only thing less popular would be building a UNP arena in north Norman and paying for it with a TIF.
Note to self: Conveniently left out of all the news stories was a proposal to pay for it. #notsurprised
It’s not many years ago I remember hundreds of “NO UNP ARENA! NOT WITH OUR TAX DOLLARS” signs all around Norman.
Can there be a more galvanizing issue in Norman? It’s one of those unique ideas equally despised by the right and the left.
Oddly, while being very divisive in one sense, in another sense, it’s very unifying.
Go to Ward 5, arguably Normans most conservative ward, and bring up the subject. They will pull out their guns and run you out of town.
Go to Ward 4, arguably Norman’s most liberal ward, and bring up the subject. They will pull out their puka shell with peace signs necklaces and flog you out of town.
Poof! Magic. UNITED NORMAN.
Why is there this intense desire by the developer community to drag the city epicenter north cannibalizing the rest of town? Selfish greed is the only thing that pops into my mind.
The residents of this city have spoken loud and clear time after time. They want a revitalized center city. They want a revitalized southwest, south and southeast side of Norman.
They don’t want new strip malls on the north end of town and empty ones in the rest of town.
And on another subject, for all you politicians out there, to support this idea is political suicide.
How many of the city council members who passed the original UNP TIF are still in office? None. and it’s seems like half of them have left town, too.
You want to lose in Wards 5, 3, 6 and 8? Support this idea.
You want to lose in Wards 4, 2, 1 and 7? Support this idea.
Let’s not even talk about what it would do to a mayor’s race. (Me watching and eating popcorn emoji.)
Oh, and by the way, all you wannabe politicians, support this idea and crush your aspirations of climbing the ladder to future political office. The roadside is already littered with those who have.
I’m not even sure if the idea would be a good one if the owner of a bank or oil company so and so said, “Hey, I’m gonna give OU half a billion dollars to build an arena on the north side of Norman. What do you guys think?”
I think you still would need to have an equally bold plan to mitigate damages to the rest of Norman.
The UNP arena idea is simply a non-starter. The city has moved on, even if a PR firm or two with too much money to spend and nothing better to do in December hasn’t.
