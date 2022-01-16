An upcoming class at The Well offers free childbirth education to pregnant individuals and their labor support persons.
The class will start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. To learn more, I sat down with Clinical Social Worker and Birth Partners Coordinator Meagan Walker.
“Typically each month we offer an evening class and a morning class,” Walker said. “We wanted to try the morning class in a different place to see if it captured a different audience.”
The childbirth education classes deliver helpful information for any birth setting, including hospitals and birth centers.
“We got funding for Birth Partners in 2018 and started classes in 2019, so we’ve been doing this for three years,” Walker said. “The class is not limited to first pregnancies. We wanted to make it as low barrier as possible.”
From fetal development to signs of labor, comfort techniques, medical procedures, newborn needs and postpartum issues for parents, the class provides a wealth of information using videos and a chance to share stories and ask questions of Walker and doulas that work with the Birth Partners program.
“We also give out booklets so they have some reference material that they can take home,” Walker said.
In the course of her job with the Cleveland County Health Department, Walker has learned that much emphasis is put on care of a newborn, with little to no focus on the mother.
“We found there is not a lot of knowledge of the actual birthing process,” Walker said. “People would come in and talk about things that happened in birth and labor that were not normal, and didn’t realize it wasn’t normal or that they had a choice in what happened.”
People may not have information about medical procedures or pain control methods, or know that they have choices in those matters.
“Anything that happens in your birth and if it’s the choice you make, it’s OK. There is no right or wrong way to give birth and knowing what is happening to you,” Walker said. “If it’s an emergency C-Section, it’s necessary, but we try to make sure you and your support person understand what is happening and that you have information.”
The grant-funded Birth Partners program also provides free doulas. That arm of the program includes postpartum visits and breastfeeding support.
“We were seeing a lot of research about how doula-supported births had better outcomes for moms and babies than births that were not supported by a doula,” Walker said.
A doula is a layperson trained to assist a birthing person in a non-medical way with physical, emotional and informational support. Anyone may attend the childbirth classes, but the doula program has eligibility requirements for attendees.
“For the doulas, the person must be a Cleveland County resident who plans to give birth in a hospital, be between 12-35 weeks pregnant and be income eligible for WIC. They don’t have to enroll in WIC, but must meet income eligibility requirements,” Walker said. “They also have to be experiencing stress.”
Complimentary snacks and other giveaways are provided. Each expectant person may bring one support individual to this free, three-hour class. Sign up under Fitness on the website at thewellok.org/classes. You can also sign by calling 405-321-4048.
To sign up for a class or a doula at the Cleveland County Health Department, see BirthPartners.health.ok.gov.