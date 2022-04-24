You don’t have to live in the country to raise chickens.
In 2012, the Norman City Council approved an ordinance amendment to allow up to four chickens in residential neighborhoods. While Moore still requires that residents raising chickens in their backyard live in agricultural zoned neighborhoods, the practice of raising backyard chickens for your private egg supply or as pets or show chickens is growing in popularity.
“This has certainly been growing in popularity,” said OSU Extension Agriculture Educator Bradley Secraw. “I get calls all the time about getting started raising chicks and how to feed them. A couple of years ago, I got lots of calls about the cold weather coming through and how to protect chickens.”
Secraw said the trend is popular throughout the metro, in part because it’s an easy way to get into livestock. Secraw is teaching a free class on raising Backyard Chickens at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman. The next class will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 and will cover housing and hen safety, followed by another on May 28 on Laying Hens and Eggs.
“Chickens are small and easy to handle,” he said. “You can start with one or two with minimal investment. One or two cows are really different than one or two chickens.”
People need less space for chickens and many are interested in having fresh eggs.
“Some people enjoy keeping them as pets or as show chickens,” he said.
Secraw said raising chickens is an easy way to connect with your food and chickens, feed and housing are easily available.
“You can go to a place like Atwoods and find everything you need to raise chickens all in one stop,” he said. “If you want an easy do it yourself project, you can go online and find projects to make some of the equipment needed yourself.”
There is a lot of useful information online, including at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/backyard-poultry/.
But the classes Secraw teaches allow for questions and networking with other interested backyard chicken raisers.
“Some people love the idea of raising little chicks and taking care of them,” he said. “It can be a little intimidating because they are small and they can get sick, but we talk about how to keep them healthy.”
He said chicks need a steady temperature.
“In the class we talked about where to set this up, whether it’s a garage or in the home,” he said. “You want to do it in a place where you know there is enough warmth.
Secraw touches on this and many other details in his classes.
“As opposed to starting with chicks, with full grown chickens there is a lot of equipment you don’t need and they come ready to lay, but hens can be harder to find,” he said. “If you have a dream of having a specific breed of chicken, it can be hard to find them as an adult bird.”
Buying laying hens is very different than buying a show bird he said. The upcoming class on housing and hen safety is information you need no matter what type of chicken you want to raise, but the May 28 class focuses on hens that lay eggs.
“Housing needs to provide safety from predators and provide a comfortable environment,” he said. “We’re going to talk about how many eggs a chicken can lay and things that affect how often and how many eggs they lay. We’ll also talk about storing eggs and food safety.”
Register for the classes online at https://thewellok.org/all-classes.