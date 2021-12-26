Early birds can take heart when looking for free fitness classes at The Well.
I’m not usually a morning person, but yoga instructor Kelly Parker’s encouraging manner and willingness to work with all levels, from beginner to advanced, have me thinking about pulling on my stretchy pants and showing up for her class.
Parker teaches at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Cleveland County’s new Wellness Square, 210 S. James Garner Ave.
If you are starting or restarting a fitness program, this is a great place to begin. Please bring your own yoga mat and water. Other props are provided.
“We are hoping to get those early birds who want to work out before work or before having to get their kids to school on time,” Parker said.
Sign up for classes online at thewellok.org/classes. The class is free, and Parker believes the camaraderie and friendships will keep participants motivated.
“Yoga is an individual practice, but community is what keeps a lot of people going back,” she said. “It helps keep people accountable, but it also connects people who have shared interests.”
Parker started practicing yoga to stretch before working out or lifting weights.
“I quickly learned yoga is about a lot more than stretching,” she said. “I think that’s the great thing about yoga — it can be what you want it to be. It can be very physical, or it can be restorative and you can add the spiritual aspect of increasing mindfulness.”
Modifications allow for all abilities, she said. People start where they are and gain benefit.
“The most important part of yoga is your breath,” she said. “It’s one of the eight limbs of yoga.”
Parker teaches throughout Cleveland County, but loves the opportunity to share yoga at The Well.
“The practice at The Well is for all levels, and I use the first five to 10 minutes to assess the students,” she said. “If I have a new student, I may dial it down, or if I have an advanced student I can add variations they can work into their practice.”
Parker teaches an Ashtanga-Vinyasa hybrid of power yoga, with more variety in sequences than traditional Ashtanga, but more strength building and opportunities to explore your own practice than traditional Vinyasa.
“It will get your heart rate up, but don’t let that scare you,” she said. “I’m happy to meet students wherever they are at in their practice.”
The class is in the marketplace building on the west end of The Well.
“It’s a beautiful space, and we’ve been able to see the sunrise during our morning session,” she said. “I think the price of yoga can sometimes be a barrier, so the free classes at The Well are a great opportunity to explore any interest someone may have in yoga.”