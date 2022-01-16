It’s not likely the trackhoe operator that put an end to Jess and Vivian Walden’s home and cleaners location at 202 N. Flood Ave. had any inkling of the family’s Norman legacy.
Their son, Fred Walden, thought he was comfortable with the decision to take the house and one of the cleaner’s locations down.
Up until the demolition began late last month.
“It’s been depressing. I couldn’t hardly sleep. I woke up in the middle of the night thinking, ‘what have I done to my family’s legacy,’” Walden said. “I never dreamed I would live to see it.”
• • •
Fred’s childhood home witnessed much of Norman’s history.
The family reared two sons, Fred and Joe, there. Chickens and parakeets, too. Gray Street was a two-way gravel thoroughfare. The windows on the home had to be closed to keep the dust out.
Buses that eventually replaced the Interurban street car came down Flood Street to Main and then looped around the bus station before heading west on Gray back to Flood Street.
“I remember watching the 10 o’clock bus come by every day,” Walden said. “Flood was really a highway.”
The family moved there before the Navy bases opened here during World War II. They expanded the front of the house to accommodate the cleaners.
“My brother went door to door asking people to support putting the cleaners there,” Fred said.
• • •
The main cleaners plant was at 121 N. Porter Ave. Neighboring businesses were the Pioneer Shoe Shop, Carl & Bob’s Music store and B&B Appliances. Across the street was Bill Bonner’s Rambler dealership.
The cleaning plant was moved to 505 Highland Parkway in 1976. That location and the one at 1211 36th Ave. NW remain fully open with drive-thrus.
Four generations of Waldens have worked in the laundry and dry cleaning business. The pandemic has hit them hard. But they’ve weathered tough times before. Fewer employees are needed because the volume dropped when many customers worked from home. That ripple is felt throughout the industry.
• • •
Jess Walden worked for a Norman cleaners with Fred Evans, Freddie’s uncle.
The Depression hit and business got tough for Evans & Burt Cleaners. The cleaners got behind on Jess’ wages, and so he was able to borrow money and buy them out.
Jess and Vivian bought the lot on Flood Street and built their home. Businesses began booming all around them. A grocery store. Gas stations on three corners of nearby Main Street. A new high school. Later, a Dairy Queen, Burger Chef and Sandy’s hamburgers on Main Street. Much later, Norman’s first Braum’s would open across the street from them on Flood.
The old house and storefront would have required extensive remodeling and didn’t have a drive-thru, something customers now desire in their cleaners of choice.
“It’s not worth doing,” Walden said of the potential remodel. “Before it came down I thought it was a smart move. But when it actually came down, I went into a Freddie Walden depression. It’s like you take a piece of yourself and put it in a truck and haul it out into a field.”