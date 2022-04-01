I commented on the good work I’d seen in visits to the Water Treatment Facility and Water Reclamation Facility. I was sincere in those remarks, but when I read about “Toward Tomorrow,” the upcoming municipal election on the question of raising water rates for Norman customers, I thought I should go back for another look. What I saw was indeed interesting.
I spent a recent Monday afternoon in the company of Chris Mattingly, director of Utilities, and we visited the Water Treatment Plant. Manager Geri Wellborn showed me around, focusing on recent updates to the installation and processes used to treat the water supply, most of which comes from Lake Thunderbird.
I confess that I did not understand every technical detail, but I came away with some positive impressions. For example: early in the treatment process, chemicals are introduced to remove solid particles from the water. Once upon a time, aluminum sulfate was used as a coagulate, causing solid particles to drop out of solution.
But aluminum is harmful to plants, and if the resulting sludge is exposed to plants, they die. The process now uses ferrous sulfates, and iron is plant-friendly.
The treatment process then includes chlorination and filtering to further remove organic and inorganic particles, followed by exposure to ultraviolet light. Testing continues at various states in the process to ensure the purity of water flowing to our home faucets.
You may remember an incident in late January when Norman residents were asked to reduce water usage because of an incident at the Water Treatment Facility. Andy Rieger wrote about the incident in The Transcript: a pipe froze, and water flowed down a cable tray and into an electrical switching box, shorting out some connections and effectively shutting down plant operations.
Geri showed me the location of the pipe burst, and the distribution box. To my eyes, making sense of this maze of spaghetti looked like a week-long task. But in a matter of hours, using hair dryers (and bubble gum?), the problem was fixed.
Norman operates 41 municipal wells. Water from these municipal wells is monitored (flow and quality) at the Water Treatment Plant, but at present, well water is not treated.
If pollutants are detected, the “infected” well is taken offline. But the state Department of Water Quality now requires that chlorine levels from groundwater systems be managed to certain levels. One of the items that would be financed by an increased water rate would be treatment of this municipal well water.
Another portion of monies realized by a rate increase would go toward pipe replacement. According to Chris and Geri, half of Norman’s 600 miles of pipe are older metal lines that have shown a history of bursting, resulting in patch repairs, a literal bandaid on a weak spot, bringing no assurance that the same pipe could burst at any time.
The hours (days?) of inconvenience residents and businesses might experience due to burst pipes would seem to underwrite the need for a scheduled program of pipe replacement (PVC for metal).
A final program to be funded would be the installation of “Advanced Water Metering.” Rather than manual and time-consuming practice of reading individual meters, this function would be done electronically (as the gas company has done for years). Early detection of water leaks and a long-term cost savings to the city are potential benefits.
I would not presume to tell anyone how to vote on this rate increase. Your vote is an individual decision. Speaking for myself only: I came away from my visit, and discussions, with several impressions.
First, I’m in awe of the technical competence, dedication and professionalism of our Utilities staff. Second, I see those qualities manifest in the operation of our Water Treatment Plant.
Finally, I accept as sincere the recommendations of these professionals when they tell me of the needs a rate increase would remedy. I plan on voting in favor of the increase. My opinions aside, please consider all factors (including your individual budget), and vote your conscience.
P.S.: I also visited Norman’s Water Reclamation Facility, and walked away with more good things to say about an ongoing research project and some wetlands experimentation. But my blathering about Water Treatment used up available space in this column. As a preview of coming attractions, I intend to regale you with “good news” about Water Reclamation on a future Friday. Stay tuned.