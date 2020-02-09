Domestic violence talk is Wednesday
Candida A. Manion, executive director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, will speak from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, 1801 W. Brooks, Norman.
Manion is speaking at the invitation of a grassroots political action group, Women in Action for All. Judith Coker, member of the group's committee on domestic violence, states that the problem is complex and multifaceted. Her professional experience includes public health management, advocacy, plus coalition and partnership development. She has served as executive director of the coalition since 2014.
She holds a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Oklahoma, as well as a bachelor’s in Business Administration.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.
Business Smart Workshop to be held in Norman
The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service will present a Business Smart Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Cleveland County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office, 601 E. Robinson St. in Norman.
The workshop is open to the public and is designed to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners in starting and operating a business successfully. James Arati, Oklahoma SBDC adviser, will discuss business planning, marketing, budgeting and financing options. After the workshop, Arati will be available to meet with aspiring entrepreneurs to talk about their business questions or to register for business consulting.
The workshop costs $25. To register for this workshop or see other upcoming workshops, visit https://business.oksbdc.org/Events.aspx.
Quantum technologies talk set for Wednesday
There will be a public lecture by professor Peter Rabl at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History. The title of the lecture is "The Age of Quantum Technologies?" and it will discuss the prospect of using some of the more puzzling aspects of quantum mechanics to forge new computing and communication technology.
This is the inaugural lecture for an OU Presidential Dream Course on quantum technology. There will be other public events during the spring semester.
Biscoe to speak on race, equity in education Friday
Belinda Biscoe, Ph.D., associate vice president for Outreach at the University of Oklahoma, will speak on “Courageous Conversations About Race and Equity in Education — Why Understanding the Past is Important” at the Tyner Cornbread and Beans lunch at noon Friday at the West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1309 W. Boyd Street in Norman.
Optional cafeteria style meal will start at 11:30 a.m. Overflow parking is available two doors east on the north end of the church parking lot.
Biscoe, Ph.D. is responsible for Outreach and the College of Continuing Education at OU, which include 21 departments with more than 650 employees. Prior to her time at OU, Biscoe worked for over eight years in the Oklahoma City Public School District as a senior research associate and director for federal and state programs.
In her many roles,. Biscoe bears responsibility for the Southwest Center for Human Relations Studies at the University of Oklahoma, which annually plans and administers the National Conference on Race and Ethnicity in American Higher Education, the largest conference in the United States in higher education, focusing on issues of race and ethnicity and a myriad of intersections, e.g., gender, sexual orientation, stem, religion and many more.
