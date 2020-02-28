Community to remember former pastor

A service of remembrance for Pastor David Klumpp, who died Jan. 12 in Austin, Texas, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at University Lutheran Church and Student Center, 914 Elm Ave. in Norman.
He was the University of Oklahoma campus pastor at University Lutheran Church and Student Center for 32 years. After that, he served on the staff of the Arkansas-Oklahoma Synod of the ELCA in Tulsa and as part-time interim pastor at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chickasha.
Bishop Michael K. Girlinghouse will offer the sermon; Pastor Joseph Summerville will lead the liturgy. The community is invited to attend.
