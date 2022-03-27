Mother Nature is all over the map with our weather this year. However, there is a solution for any type of weather we encounter: container gardening.
Containers are great for flowers or vegetables. They are versatile, colorful and have great utility, and best of all, they can be moved inside or under cover if we expect bad weather. In short, they are a perfect all-weather solution.
Containers are ideal for any environment; they can adorn patios, porches, sidewalks, decks, and balconies.
They are portable and can be moved to follow the sun or shade, depending on the plant requirements.
Containers can avoid soil, insect and fertilization problems, and they can add a spot of color to any area where you want a lift, or provide delicious herbs or vegetables for your recipes.
They are ideal if you love plants and gardening.
There are many types of containers available — clay, plastic, metal, ceramic, wood, fiberglass — all are good choices; just adjust watering and fertilizer to suit what type you use.
You can use anything you have available…an old wheelbarrow, or even a pair of cowboy boots! Make sure there are drain holes in the bottom, because good drainage is essential. You can put a coffee filter over the drain holes to prevent the soil from spilling.
Size is important because you need to make sure there is enough room for the types of plants you use — at least 16 inches in diameter is ideal.
Additionally, you should allow at least 6 to 8 inches of depth, again depending on the plant size.
Soil is important, and any good lightweight soil mix designed for potting is preferable — just look for the words “potting soil” on the label. Do not use soil from the garden or yard, as it is too heavy to work in containers.
Fill your container with damp soil mix to within 1 to 2 inches from the top; soil should be moist, but not dripping wet.
You can plant seeds or transplants from your local garden center, and most any plant, flower or vegetable, can grow in a container. Be sure to loosen the roots a bit to stimulate them to grow into the soil.
Arranging plants in your containers depends on whether you are creating a flower arrangement or growing vegetables. A general rule of thumb for flowers is to use “thrillers, fillers and spillers.”
Start with something tall or spiky, like grass or tall flower — this is your thriller — and place it in the center of the container, or toward the back.
Next, add mass with a plant that has a round, full shape; this is your filler.
Finally, soften the edges with a trailing or cascading plant that will spill over the edge of your container; this is your spiller.
Choose a combination of complementing colors or textures, and choose plants that you like! This combination will provide you with an attractive and interesting container.
It is perfectly acceptable to grow your vegetables in pots, too, and sometimes, this is a better solution, especially if you don’t have much room in your yard.
A container with vegetables like tomatoes, peppers or squash that is placed in a sunny spot on your patio or deck can produce a wonderful crop of tasty vegetables if you give them water and fertilizer.
Make sure you have enough depth and width in your container to handle your chosen vegetables, and be sure to feed often.
You will also need to water your containers more often than your garden beds, usually every two or three days, and more often when it is very hot.
Fertilize your containers frequently, usually every two or three weeks, as containers need more nutrients since there is limited soil and increased watering.
Use either water-soluble or slow release fertilizer — both are good — or combine the two types.
Combine several pots in one area for a very attractive display, or group your plants by color or size.
If bad weather is expected, you can easily move your containers to a more sheltered area to protect them from the elements. Containers are indeed the perfect all-weather solution.