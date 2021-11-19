A variety of repertory representing a range of styles in contemporary dance will be featured in the Contemporary Dance Oklahoma production, presented by University Theatre and the School of Dance at the University of Oklahoma.
The production will open at 8 p.m. Dec. 3, with additional performances set for 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 and 10 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 and 11.
All performances will be in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre, 563 Elm Ave., on the OU Norman campus. The production is suitable for all audiences.
“The diverse talent of the OU School of Dance will be on full display in Contemporary Dance Oklahoma production as our students perform dynamic works by our faculty in addition to guest choreographers Sidra Bell, Gus Solomons Jr. and Tommie-Waheed Evans,” said Michael Bearden, School of Dance director.
OU School of Dance faculty Roxanne Lyst and Leslie Kraus have created dance works to complete the program.
Associate professor Lyst has choreographed a new work titled “Overpass,” which explores the conflict and rise of displaced individuals.
Kraus’ new work “MoMA Dolly” is a contemporary dance work exploring the energy of Dolly Parton visiting the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
Gus Solomons Jr.’s dance piece “Bothy Breed” is a light-hearted work.
2021 Guggenheim Fellow Tommie-Waheed Evans’ choreographic work “Near Light” explores spirituality.
Acclaimed teacher and choreographer Bell recently spent three weeks in residence at the OU School of Dance as the 2021 Brackett Distinguished Visiting Artist Chair, where she set her new work “F A C E T” on the company.
Bell earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Yale University and a Master of Fine Arts in choreography from Purchase College Conservatory of Dance.
Bell has been an artist-in-residence at Harvard University and an adjunct professor at Georgian Court University and Barnard College in New York City. She is currently a Master Lecturer at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and an adjunct professor at Indiana’s Ball State University.
Contemporary Dance Oklahoma is composed of the following student: Jessica Anderson, Avery Bennett, Dionne Bracey, Autumn Carman, Leslie Castillo, Lexie Conley, Noël Cornelius, Julian Cottrell, Lily Katherine Cox, Stephanie Eggers, Keeleigh Everett, Tessa Fungo, Hanna Golden, J’aime Anastasia Griffith, Emma Hallin, Eliza Harden, Kimber Harvell, Harry Hefner, Riley Henderson, Anna Huffman, McKinlea Kear, Hallie Kurin, Shannon Lines, Emma Lozano, Sara Westbrook Marcus, Kel Martin, Keyveontae’ Martin, Alycesandra Martinez, Kennedy McCann, Carson McHugh, Carli Medina, Amelia Murray, Amari Norman, Mia Robbins, Isabella Rondon, Bethey Ruble, Maggie Schoenfeld, Hunter Sheehan, Brooke Strachan, Alexis Tella, Randi Tucker, Reese Twenter-Morris, Brittany Vahalik and Corinne White.
The design staff consists of Leo Fuller and Gabei Williams, costume designers; and Natalie Shipley and Logan Wynn, lighting designers.
The production staff includes Roxanne Lyst, artistic director; Christopher Cue Broach and Christopher Sadler, stage managers; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
Advance purchase tickets for Contemporary Dance Oklahoma are $29 adults; $25 senior adults, OU employee and military; and $12 students, plus a processing fee. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or by visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.