One of the joys of bicycling is the sensory stimulation from being outdoors.
There’s nothing between the rider and Mother Nature’s vivid colors, bird calls, wind and sunshine.
Norman resident Carla Waugh is an avid bicyclist and artist who uses these natural inspirations and particularly color in her creations. She’s a mixed media artist who works frequently with pen and ink, markers and water colors.
A fearless and highly talented use of bold color is salient in virtually all the pictures that she makes.
“When people look at my art, the first thing they’re going to see is color,” Waugh said. “I consider myself a colorist, someone who uses color well from seeing it outdoors and then it’s brought back into my work. It’s going to be high-contrast colorful.
“I see color in all walks of life, but particularly in nature. Oranges and golds in the fall, flowers and their beautiful colors in the summer. Color is my thing. My Instagram says ‘Carla’s colorful art.’ That one word best describes my art. Artists have a keen eye for observation. What we see may be more detailed than someone else seeing the same thing.”
Waugh has spent a lifetime cultivating those powers of perception. Her parents were both artists who encouraged her and twin sister Leslie Waugh Dallam to pick up paintbrushes as small children.
Waugh is retired from teaching art in Oklahoma public schools, with most of that service in the Norman Public Schools system. She now creates in a mid-Norman home studio.
When she’s not there, it’s routine to spot Waugh cycling on one of her upscale bicycles in and around Norman.
“I rode as a young child, but more so after college,” she said. “Most schools I taught at would let me bring my bike inside the classroom.”
Even when traveling by motor vehicle, Waugh carries along a “Bike Friday” — a small folding bicycle.
“In Minnesota there are trails all over the place, and now I’ll never travel without having a bike with me,” she said. “It means too much to me and that’s how I see all the colors. When I taught in North Tulsa, people told me I shouldn’t ride my bike there, but I did it anyway. Students would laugh when they saw me, because I guess they didn’t associate bike riding with a teacher.”
Waugh’s art dealer is Paseo Gallery One in Oklahoma City.
“I’ve been a front area artist there for around three years,” she said.
Waugh donates work on a regular basis to several area arts organizations, including Norman Arts Council, to help with fundraising drives. Presently, some of her pieces from a series depicting crows are on display at The Well, the newly-opened Cleveland County wellness center at 210 James Garner Ave.
As children, Waugh and her sister had a pet crow at her grandparents’ farm in Pontotoc County. Norman artist Farooq Karim helped bring in Waugh’s crow pictures and that of other artists to the attractive contemporary space.
“My crows are on the first floor where you first walk in toward the angular area,” she said. “That building is like a super-cool gallery, and they appear to be interested in showing a lot of artists there.”
Waugh’s art is constantly changing. She rotates through different mediums and styles.
“A lot of my work has pen and ink with lines,” Waugh said. “I go from one series to another.”
Presently there are 18 different series of her work posted at carlawaugh.com. They include pieces titled “Lady Goddess,” “Large Bird,” “Turquoise Dot” and “All Kinds of Friends.”
Waugh has fond memories of her years in the public schools teaching generations of Norman’s little darlings. She recalls the state legislature relentlessly paring down money for public schools.
Waugh also taught in North Tulsa, Prague and Broken Arrow, but gave special kudos to Norman’s emphasis on the arts.
“I think you learn as much from your students as they learn from you,” Waugh said. “They have great ideas to share, especially the Advanced Placement students. But I felt the same way teaching middle school with the 8th graders.
“There was always a shortage of art supplies, but we’d come up with projects we probably wouldn’t have even thought of using found materials ... we had to rely on the community to come up with what we needed. Actually, it was probably more fun that way. Norman worked the hardest for a phenomenal art department even if they can’t quite fund it.”