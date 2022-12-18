MUSKOGEE — Oklahoma School for the Blind students were treated to a free concert, and their Jazz Band received a new guitar, thanks to Cutter Elliott, a singer-songwriter and rising star in Oklahoma country music.
Elliott, 27, of Norman, and his guitar player-producer-manager Paul Reeves wanted to give away a new Yamaha acoustic guitar during a live performance on KUSH Radio in Cushing.
KUSH morning host and General Manager Molly Payne suggested giving the guitar instead to Oklahoma School for the Blind students.
“We wanted to be sure that guitar got played, not just slid under somebody’s bed,” Payne said. “OSB turned out to be the perfect place to reach that goal.”
Elliott agreed, and he and Reeves performed and presented the guitar to students Dec. 1 on OSB’s auditorium stage in Muskogee.
OSB students and faculty cheered after each original song from Elliott’s first recording, “Heartache Waiting to Happen.”
The album was recorded in Nashville with a star cast of session musicians and released digitally.
Elliott spoke briefly at OSB about his heroes George Strait, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard and challenges he faces with his cerebral palsy, autism and vision and hearing losses.
Doctors told Elliott’s parents their son would never walk or talk, much less sing or graduate from high school or college. Today, he’s done all of those things, and he’s a spokesperson for Autism Speaks, in part because autism caused him to fixate on music.
‘My mother had a saying, ‘Can’t never could.’” Elliott said. “Any time I’d say ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that,’ that’s what she’d say. Today, I can sing, play guitar and, on occasion, I play a little golf.”
“I want to encourage everybody here to find whatever it is they love to do and do it the best they can,” he said during his performance. “If everybody does that, we can change the world.”
Elliot is currently writing songs for his second recording and preparing for a national radio tour in February and March.
He plans to visit 65 radio stations and make new friendships with fans.
For more information about Elliott, visit cutterelliott.com or contact Reeves at 615-719-5067 or reevessongs@gmail.com.
Oklahoma School for the Blind is a division of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services. For more information, call 877-229-7136 or visit osb.k12.ok.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.