A pair of Cleveland County 4-H’ers took top honors when they were named state record book winners at the 100th State Centennial 4-H Roundup that took place recently at Oklahoma State University.
Matthew Lewis, of Lexington, took top honor in the Level One $1,200 All-Other Projects Science and Technology record book. Charlotte Spires, of Newalla, was named the Level One $1,200 state dairy record book winner.
Lewis is a member of the Cleveland County 4-H ORION Robotics Club and has been a 4-H member for eight years. He is currently the 4-H county secretary and has been a Southeast District 4-H representative. He was recently named as a Cleveland County 4-H Hall of Famer. His parents are Judy and Roger Lewis.
Spires is a member of the 4-H Trailblazers Horse Club and a past member of the 4-H Dairy and Poultry Clubs. She is currently president of the Trailblazer’s 4-H club and has had various club offices. Her parents are Matt and Amber Spires.
Other scholarship winners from Cleveland County were Adliene Soell, of Noble, Rule of Law Graduating Senior; Conrad Moffat, of Lexington, the Marjorie Moesel Scholarship; and Karina Feng, of Norman, Rule of Law Alumni. This year, Trisdon Metseff, of Norman, was the Cleveland County 4-H Key Club winner.
4-H members were awarded $140,000 worth of educational scholarships during an asembly, where they were recognized as state record book winners and scholarship recipients.
Fore more information about 4-H, contact the local OSU Extension office at 601 E. Robinson St. in Norman at 321-4774, or at bit.ly/3sViEfs.
The Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status. OCES provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.