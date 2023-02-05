When we talk about February, the first thing most people think of is Valentine’s Day.
While the holiday that celebrates love and romance is always worth a mention, at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), February is also about restarting or continuing commitments to wellness.
New in February is Fresh Start Tai Chi at 9 a.m. the first Monday of each month starting this week.
Taught by Chock and Rocie Petchprom, this class for early beginners introduces basic movements.
Also new is For the Health of It, a free physical therapy series starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Cindy Merrick, a physical therapist for 35 years, will present the educational seminars.
Merrick is passionate about helping people help themselves.
She believes education is a key component to healthy living.
Merrick’s first series will focus primarily on low back pain and will include:
1. Back to Basics — understanding anatomy and common diagnosis for back pain
2. Back to Motion — comprehensive management techniques for low back pain
3. Stretch Alive — basic principles of stretching and active participation in lumbar flexibility exercises
4. Core and More — core strengthening principles and exercises designed to stabilize the lumbar spine.
On Feb. 13, Christie Bruehl of Cornerstone Nutrition will be back, this time with the free Lifestyle Transformation Starter Series. Slated for 6 p.m., Bruehl will break down common challenges to eating healthy and discuss strategies to attack goals with a healthy mindset.
On Wednesdays, The Well offers a 1 p.m. adult painting class with step-by-step instruction from certified art instructor Mackenzie Gores. During this class, you can leave stress behind while you create a masterpiece to take home when the class is over. Join Mackenzie courtesy of Moore Norman Technology Center and awaken your inner artist. The $10 fee covers materials.
A series of cooking demos provided by Moore Norman Technology Center instructors introduce a variety of foods. These classes have a small fee to cover the cost of the food.
Weekly favorites throughout the month include yoga classes at sunrise, noon and after hours, Boot Camp with Ron, movement and mindfulness practices, Tai Chi, and Mindfulness Meditation. All of The Well’s fitness and mindfulness classes are free.
With Valentine’s Day mid-month, you won’t want to miss out on the Norman Winter Farm Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11. Many of our vendors have some unique Valentine offerings. You can also pick up farm-raised products to cook a romantic Valentine meal for your sweetheart or find quality free-range eggs at prices that will fit your budget.
The winter market will repeat on Saturday, Feb. 18. Find the perfect skin care products to get you through the winter months or stock up on value-added products like honey, jams and baked goods along with your farm fresh food purchases.
As always, The Well also offers a slate of experts teaching financial education classes at no charge.
Sign up for classes at thewellok.org/all-classes.
