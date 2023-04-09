The theme for The Well’s upcoming Second Friday Artwalk is fiber art, with alpaca yoga and a fiber processing demonstration among the fun activities planned from 6 to 9 p.m. April 14.
“This Art Walk is the one I’ve been looking forward to all year because of my passion for agriculture and educating the community on agricultural practices,” said Community Engagement Director Kate Cooper. “I think that alpaca yoga will be the most unique event that we have ever offered, and we’re expecting a huge turnout.”
Alpaca yoga is from 6 to 7 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. the alpacas will be available for everyone to interact with and feed. Alpacas are the small cousins of llamas.
“A lot of people confuse llamas and alpacas. Alpacas are smaller and friendlier,” Cooper said.
The alpaca yoga class is already full, but people can interact with the alpacas after the yoga event. Alpaca yoga is different from goat yoga in that the alpacas do not stand on the yogis.
“The alpacas wander around while you are doing yoga,” Cooper said.
Betsy Morehead of Scissortail Fiber Mill, a local business, will do a fiber processing demonstration as well as selling yarn.
She is a long-time fiber enthusiast who learned to knit and crochet as a child.
Morehead learned to spin in 2013 which led to her interest in fiber and the animals who produce the fleece and wool she spins.
“I primarily produce alpaca yarn, so I’m looking forward to this event at The Well,” Betsy said. “I know the ranchers who will be bringing their alpacas.”
She will bring samples of raw fiber right off the alpaca.
“People don’t realize where fiber comes from,” she said. “They see the animals, and they realize it becomes yarn, but they don’t know the process.”
Morehead also will bring hand carders and a drum carder.
Once you have washed the raw fiber, carding is the next step in creating yarn.
“Carding is the process of aligning the fibers and getting them to run parallel so you can spin them better,” she said. “You’ve already washed the fiber, but carding helps to clean it further.”
People will be able to touch the raw fiber.
“I’ll let a few people try their hands at carding, but no one will be allowed to touch my spinning wheel,” she said, laughing. “My wheel is my baby. Most people who spin feel this way about their wheels. This is my second wheel.
“I got my first wheel used and I didn’t really know what I was looking for. You try out different wheels until you find ones that fit.”
There are different but she uses a castle wheel. She said many spinners have different types of spinning wheels and use them with different types of yarn.
“Right now I only have one spinning wheel,” she said.
Also that evening, Pioneer Library System will host a family-friendly activity at The Well.
Three food trucks, Brasco’s Chicken and Waffles, Billy Goat Grub, and Sugar Honey Iced Tea will be on site for dinner and dessert needs.
Parking is free and plentiful in the parking lots along Eufaula Street on the west side of The Well.
