The annual Cleveland County Horse Show, hosted the weekend prior to the county fair is a favorite for many in the horse community. The Cleveland County Horse show starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St., Norman. Pre-entry is required by Aug. 8. The competition is limited to Cleveland County residents.
“One of the really neat things about this show is that it’s free to enter, which is really unusual in horse shows,” said Amber Spires, show superintendent. “The other thing is that it pays premiums which is really good because these kids pay money to go to a lot of these shows and other shows usually don’t pay premiums.”
Horse shows can be expensive but as part of the free fair there is no cost to enter this show and generous sponsors make the cash awards possible. The show is also known as a good place to network with other riders and trainers. Admission and parking are free and open to everyone.
The show runs until the competition is complete, usually around 7 p.m. that evening.
“The Fair Board runs this show with help from Sandy McClure and Holly Rains in the office,” Spires said. “This show has English and jumping and Western Pleasure so it’s very visitor friendly. There’s a nice spectator area. The kids are very friendly and willing to answer questions and a lot of them will let people pet their horses.”
In addition to youth divisions, there are open divisions for adult entrants.
“If you’re a newer rider, and you’re not comfortable cantering in a ring with a lot of other people, you can still do the walk-trot class,” Spires said.
There are three age divisions based on age by Jan. 1 of the current year: Junior for 13-year-old and under riders, Senior for 14 through 18-year-old riders and Open for 19-year-old and over riders. All exhibiters must live in Cleveland County.
A new rule clarification this year prohibits changes after entry. A rider may scratch but may not change classes or add classes after pre-entry. Late entries will not be accepted.
In addition to the age groups of youth competitors, you can also enter the “walk-trot” classification or the “walk-trot-canter” classification regardless of whether you are in the junior or senior age group
“Our fair board members come in and help work the horse show. Many of them stay for the whole day,” Spires said. “We are very grateful that we have this show and that they add this extra weekend so that we can have it. The fair board is very good to us.”
Residents can download entry forms at clevelandcountyfair.org/184/Entry-Forms-2022.
