OSU Extension Agriculture Educator Bradley Secraw will once again teach classes on raising backyard chickens in conjunction with the Norman Farm Market at The Well but this time there’s a new twist.
“I wanted to emphasize the decision-making process for anyone considering getting some backyard chickens,” Secraw said. “We have some folks who are nervous about egg prices and wondering if this is something they should get into regarding food security.”
Whether you are looking for a hobby or you want a stronger connection with your food source, these classes are appropriate for anyone interested in raising chickens, particularly on a small scale. The classes also allow for questions and networking with other interested backyard and hobby chicken raisers.
The series will be condensed into two classes this time to run March 11 and 18 at 9:30 a.m. during the farm market. The Feb. 11 session is “Are Backyard Chickens Right for Me?”
Secraw said he will discuss the economy of scale and the cost of eggs for someone raising four chickens in their urban backyard versus large commercial endeavors.
“The economic side of things may not be what you think it’s going to be,” he said. “You may not be able to recoup the financial difference if you’re only raising four chickens.”
This will depend on the individual’s situation and the cost of equipment. If someone is inheriting equipment from family or a neighbor, for example, they may find it worth raising chickens simply for eggs. But the person who must invest in equipment, chicks and seed, then raise those chicks for five to six months before they start getting eggs, they economics will look very different.
“I don’t want to dissuade anyone from raising chickens,” he said. “There are many good reasons to raise chickens. It can be a learning opportunity for children, a way to increase food security or even just the ‘warm fuzzies’ that come for raising animals.”
The March 18 class is “Chicks, Hens and Eggs: Tips for Success in Oklahoma.” Secraw will discuss basics like chicken breeds and were to find them.
“Some of these breeds are very environment specific and some are better adapted to certain areas than others,” he said.
The Oklahoma climate would be a consideration when selecting chickens, he explained.
“The second session we’re going to go straight into raising chicks,” he said. “We’re not going to do incubation. We’ll talk about raising and feeding them and egg storage.”
Secraw said he has learned from teaching these classes previously and is adapting to what worked and what didn’t and where current interests are running based on questions he gets from people.
“We’ll also talk about Oklahoma specific considerations like what the predator pressure is like and our climate and locally some best places to get feed and supplies,” he said.
Sign up free and low-cost classes at The Well at thewellok.org/all-classes.
