Retired Chief Petty Officer Ron Evans spent two decades leading physical fitness routines in the U.S. Navy.
Now, he wants to bring that training to the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) in January just in time for helping people meet their 2023 goals.
“It’s going to be a true-blue boot camp which means no equipment. It’s a calisthenics type workout with some isometrics. It will work on strength and stamina.”
The first four weeks will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, continuing each Monday through January. If there is enough response, the class will add more days.
“It will be for all levels whether you’ve been working out for years or just getting started,” he said. “I’ll have modifications for all levels.”
Evans has a boom box but will leave it up to the initial classes on whether they want the true feel of a boot camp with calling cadence or if they want music or a mix of both.
“A lot of older people don’t want to mess with weights so this could open up a new door for fitness for them,” he said. “All of the exercises we’ll do in boot camp will be either stretching or building strength with body weight.”
Evans will provide low impact modifications for things like jumping jacks and participants can modify push-ups to do them from the knees or from a wall.
“Working out with people creates a camaraderie with people who have a common goal,” he said. “It’s amazing when you see it. Everyone wants to feel better, move better and just be in better shape. Everybody cheers for everybody.”
At age 58, Evans has gone through knee surgeries and knows how important it is to maintain physical fitness as we age.
“The biggest advantage of calisthenics is you can do it anywhere, anytime,” he said. “If you’ve got a good knowledge of movement, you can do it anywhere. We’ve done it when we were deployed and we can do it before anything equipment gets there.
Additionally, Evans will include a few minutes of nutritional information with the class.
“One thing is for certain true. You cannot outrun a bad diet,” he said. “The best thing is to try to eat whole foods and fruits and vegetables and stay away from fast foods. We need to eat more seeds. We need to eat more beans, fruits, vegetables and lean meats.”
While processed foods may taste good, they are not worth the cost, in his opinion.
“People don’t realize there is so much in processed foods that will give you inflammation,” he said. “Processed foods are stripped of their nutrients and they’re higher in salts.”
Evans eats a cup of blueberries and strawberries mixed together daily.
“I try to eat chia and hemp seeds daily added to oatmeal or soups, you can throw into just about anything,” he said. “If you try to eat across the board, you’ll get your nutrients.”
Evans and his wife grew up in Moore and moved back here to retire.
“I just got my associates degree in applied exercise and fitness,” he said. “I just want to help people.”
Sign up for Evan’s boot camp or other free classes online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
