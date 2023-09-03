An exciting new class on Wednesdays at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave. will offer cardio kickboxing every week at 5 p.m. This free fitness class allows people to work up a sweat using martial arts moves but without the person-on-person physical contact.
“Cardio kickboxing is martial arts and aerobic fitness combined, so you can burn calories and improve your cardiovascular health without the risk of injuries involved with contact sports,” said Erskine “Sammy” Husbands, instructor.
The cool thing about cardio kickboxing is that it provides a change of pace for lovers of aerobics classes while also offering an aerobics level sweat opportunity for folks who practice martial arts and want to build endurance. For those (like me) who just want to learn and/or practice martial arts moves without actually getting hit or hitting someone, it’s a fun way to sweat, get fit and feel empowered.
Sammy is a physical educator, Wushu and Tai Chi Instructor, Master-Workman in Barbados Stick Science and coauthor of the Introduction to the “Johnson Method of Barbados Stick Science,” Vol 1. He is also the owner of Way of Life Tai Chi, and he has worked with multiple schools on the island and conducted workshops and seminars in Barbados and Trinidad.
In 2017 Sammy enrolled in the Physical Education program at The Barbados Community College where he received his certification in 2020.
During his time there, he continued to teach Tai Chi and cardio kickboxing to adults.
“I have been at The Well for Tai Chi with Sifu Chock and Rosie, and I love the vibes and how the community gathers here,” he said. “I wanted to do something to stay active, so I decided ‘why not do a cardio kickboxing session at The Well?’”
Sammy brings a fun and exciting message of health to all who participate in his classes.
“We relieve stress when we’re doing the body movements because we learn to inhale and exhale while we move with intention,” he said. “Being in the moment, we connect movement with breathing, and it takes our minds off of everything else.”
Sammy will keep the classes as basic as possible to accommodate a wide range of ability and fitness levels.
“As we work to improve our coordination, strength, and range of motion, we will also work to find a middle ground for more experienced students as well as new students who come into the class,” he said. “We’ll be doing jabs, crosses, and knee strikes just to name a few of the moves.”
Sammy has a great playlist for music to accompany the workout.
“Music helps us get into the groove to move,” he said. “This is not competitive and it’s not about who is better and it’s not about perfection. We’re looking at improving your health and wellbeing and having fun.”
Sign up for this and other free or low-cost classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.