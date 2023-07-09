Death Cafes are safe places where people can gather to discuss death with no agenda or theme.
In my life, that’s called family. I was fortunate enough to come from a family where gifting mementos to younger generations and talking about funerals, death and dying were common. I have cared for dying and terminal relatives of a variety of ages and know it can be a tough time, but it can also be rare and precious. Unfortunately, many people don’t have that context.
Enter a popular new movement called the Death Café. Called “safe place to talk about death,” the intention of a Death Café is to raise awareness about death while also increasing the vitality of life. People share their experiences but it isn’t a grief or support group, said local organizers Jennifer O’Neal and Sara Kovash.
“This allows everyone to be able to share, if they would like, during the time frame allotted which is usually about two hours,” said O’Neal.
A facilitator (or two) helps guide the group, and the average size runs between three and 12 participants. The first edition is slated for July 22 at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman.
Kovash, a native Oklahoman, is an INELDA trained Death Doula and Spiritual Advisor as well as a local hospice volunteer. She leads guided meditations and workshops that are designed to bring people into the awareness that this life is fleeting and that by contemplating their own deaths, they are able to lead richer, fuller lives.
“Sara and I are interested in hosting Death Cafes because they are a franchise, many people have heard of them or they are familiar, so they are known as a safe place already,” O’Neal said. “Unfortunately, as a nurse, and even in my personal life, I’ve seen too many people suffer because they didn’t have an advanced directive, also they haven’t taken time to think about and plan for their death. This is what I promote in my business as an end-of-life doula.”
O’Neal has a passion for health and wellness and has received certification as an End-of-Life Doula, an Elder Care Doula, and a Care Consultant through Doulagivers. She has also been a registered nurse for 20 years.
Her hope is to help prepare people with her Care Consultant training to see that there are many choices at the end of life as well as providing comfort, compassion and dignity to those going through the transitions of aging and the dying process.
Kovash believes that by embracing the hard work that is another’s death and the processes that come with that, “we will lead our own lives and deaths with less regrets, more integrity and honor.
Helping people plan for death before they are sick, and then in the case of terminal illness, helping and comforting people as they deal with their illness is a calling for O’Neal. While friends and loved ones may want them to fight and be strong, many times, people who are terminal need “someone to accept them where they are and help them through what they are going through and to deal with the logistics, she said.
As a facilitator and collaborator in the medical field, O’Neal is well versed in listening and compassionately helping people walk through difficult times. These skills help her meet people where they are at without judgment, helping them walk through the end-of-life process in a comfortable, caring and loving environment, as well as navigate what can be a stressful medical system.
“Aging and death can be a difficult process, but bringing dignity back to the dying process can also be an uplifting and loving experience for all involved,” O’Neal said.
Sign up for Death Café and other free classes and groups online at https://thewellok.org/all-classes/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.