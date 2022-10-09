Increase your understanding of how diabetes starts and works within your body at a free class at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman.
Participants in the upcoming classes on Diabetes 101 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 will learn the “why” behind the recommendations their doctor gives them, including monitoring blood glucose, treating acute complications, and having a support network to promote self-care behaviors.
“Oftentimes people come in needing more information to be able to move forward with their diabetes self-management,” said Christie Bruehl, who is a certified diabetes care and education specialist. “In the class at The Well, we’ll talk about what diabetes is and help them understand the numbers.”
The class will also provide myth-busting information to help folks sort through what’s real and what’s applicable.
Cornerstone Nutrition & Diabetes was founded by Sarah Barnes and Bruehl out of a need and desire to better serve the community with informative, practical, and more importantly experienced, evidence based, professional dietary education that patients can apply to their everyday lives.
Both are licensed dietitians with college degrees in dietetics, serving the Oklahoma medical community for many years.
“We are excited to be able to provide community-based outreach through these classes at The Well,” Bruehl said.
Cornerstone believes that nutrition really is the “cornerstone” of healthy living and take a lot of pride in educating patients as well as community with the tools to better manage their specific dietary needs.
“November is Diabetes Awareness month,” Bruehl said, “so it makes it a great time to reach out to the community.”
Cornerstone works with people who have been diagnosed with diabetes.
“Now you know you have diabetes, what are you going to do about it?” she said. “That’s what this class is for.”
Cornerstone has provided classes on celiac disease, the Mediterranean diet and have done cookie demos on fun ways to prepare and eat healthy foods.
“We do a different nutrition class at The Well each month,” Barnes said. “We try to pick a different nutrition topic every month.”
Cornerstone will take a break from classes but will be back in January with more inspiring classes.
Sign up for this and other free classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
