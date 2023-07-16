While I’m not a professional photographer, I have made a living with my combined writing and photography skills. My very first photography award was from 4-H. Not a big deal historically, but a fun boost to my self-confidence at the time.
If you live in Cleveland County and have a special talent or interest like art, quilting, gardening, baking or photography, you may want to consider entering the Cleveland County Fair.
“It’s so fun to see the community come together with all of their prized creations,” said Courtney DeKalb-Myers, OSU Extension, horticulture and 4-H educator. “If you’ve never entered the county fair before, I would highly encourage you to try it. There are so many different categories to highlight everyone’s talents.”
Any county resident can enter the Open categories at the fair and this includes children, youth and developmentally disabled as well as adults.
Follow these simple steps for entering the county fair. And why not? Entering is free and you have the chance to bring home a ribbon or, in a few cases, a cash prize.
First, you should pick up a fair book at Cleveland County Fairgrounds Office in the north building of the campus at 615 E. Robinson St., Building G, anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Or download a fair book from the county website at clevelandcountyfair.org/101/County-Fair.
Next, check the listings in the book and see if there is a class for your exhibit.
There are numerous entry possibilities for the adult and youth categories.
Read the rules and regulations for entering and for the category you want to enter.
At this point, you can call the fairgrounds office at 405-360-4721 during regular business hours or email smclure@clevelandcountyok.com with questions.
Exhibitors complete a fair tag and bring the exhibit with completed fair tag to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, Door A, between 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
“It’s easier on exhibitors to come by the office and pick up an exhibitor number and entry tag ahead of time,” said Fair Board Secretary Sandy McClure. “If it’s someone new, we will show you how to fill these out.”
Keep a list of your exhibits and each class number for your own records.
“When you come to check in there will be people at the table who can help you,” McClure said.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education members are experienced and on hand to assist as well as OSU Extension educators and Fair Board member Carol Doner.
“When you visit the fair, it’s really something to have entered and to be a part of the fair,” Doner said. “Any county resident can enter.”
She also pointed out that people might not realize how many categories are available, including everything from collages, Duct tape art and recycled items as well as the traditional categories.
“There’s still time to get your entries ready,” Doner said. “I’ve been entering since I was nine-years-old, and I still get excited when the fair book comes out. I didn’t know at the time that I could’ve entered at a younger age.”
When the fair comes to a close, exhibits will be released at 6 p.m. Sunday. Any exhibit not picked up by 7 p.m. Sunday can be picked up Monday through Friday the next week from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
