Getting to the root cause of troubling health symptoms can take medical detective work.
For nurse practitioner, Nicole Garber, APRN, talking with patients at length and getting a good history from the onset of symptoms is the best place to start.
Garber finds that time to talk at Norman Regional’s wellness clinic, Health at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave. Additionally, chiropractor Angela Schmidt sees patients at the clinic on Thursdays.
Health at The Well, located in the southeast corner of The Well’s main building, offers functional medicine and chiropractic services with a focus on preventative medicine.
“Functional medicine is focused on preventative medicine, but it is more specific,” Garber said. “Functional medicine is getting to the root cause of a patient’s symptoms and treating the cause versus just giving prescriptions to treat symptoms.”
The clinic also sees patients who don’t have symptoms, but who want a preventative heath approach.
“We can do that as well,” she said.
Garber has been with the clinic since it opened Nov. 15.
“Patients like the atmosphere here, and they like that they can have functional medicine close to them,” she said. “Prior to this clinic opening, functional medicine really wasn’t offered in Norman.”
Functional medicine requires that the practitioner be a detective, starting with the initial patient visit.
“One thing I like about being here is that Norman Regional offers a long initial visit,” Garber said. “I really like to talk to my patients.”
During that initial consultation, Garber will ask the patient about when the symptoms started and have them describe their lives, diet, habits and surroundings.
For example, if they bought an older home that had experienced a lot of water damage around the time the symptoms started, she might be suspicious of mold as a causative factor.
“One of the primary things we focus on is inflammation in the body,” she said.
Inflammation can be related to joint, gut, skin and other problems, she explained, and many things can cause inflammation.
“We have the ability to look a little deeper,” she said.
Using mostly blood, urine and stools samples for testing, they can look at mold and environmental toxins, heavy metals, hormones, tick-borne disease and food sensitivity as well as doing gut health microbiome testing.
“I’m lucky that Norman Regional gives me that time for talking to people,” she said. “We see some pretty sick people so we need the times to talk it through.”
Early in her career, Garber was drawn to the idea of getting to the root cause of symptoms.
She said nutrition and lifestyle changes can fix a lot of health problems.
“For example, sugar is a really inflammatory component of the diet,” she said. “Sometimes the problem can be caused by the things they eat the most, so that can vary.”
Once the problem is identified, Garber begins working with the patient on how to address it.
“We talk them through an initial food plan and things to go along with supplements,” she said.
Garber can also refer patients to functional-minded dieticians and nutritionists if they need further help with diet changes.
“A healthy diet is the maintenance portion,” she said, explaining that to maintain the positive health outcomes, the person needs to be able to continue in a positive direction.
While change can be difficult, she’s seen some good results.
“The people who come here are really looking for a change,” she said. “There is a commitment in coming here.”
Helping people solve the mystery behind their troubling health symptoms and achieve a greater degree of wellness is something she finds personally satisfying.
“I like helping people,” she said. “I was a candy striper when I was in eighth grade. That’s my personality.”
To schedule an appointment at Health at The Well, call 912-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.