Many older adults have a fear of falling and that concern is legitimate.
Falls can result in serious injury and even death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36,508 people in the U.S. aged 65 and over died in 2020 as a result of falls, accounting for 58 percent of deaths caused by unintentional injuries. Oklahoma ran above the national average for falls in 2020, with 177,453 or 29.6 percent of those over age 65 falling (cdc.gov/falls/data/falls-by-state.html).
Hopefully, a new class at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) can help reverse that trend and by teaching people how to prevent falls.
“Falls are controllable,” said Health Educator Catherine Willis, who teaches the class. “My goal is to give folks tools to reduce falls, to maintain and support movement in their lives whether they’ve had a fall or have a concern about falling.”
A specialist in injury prevention, Willis will teach Matter of Balance at The Well.
“Matter of Balance consists of two one-hour classes per week starting on Tuesday, June 27,” Willis said. “All of the classes will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”
Classes are free and space is limited so sign up soon. Each class builds on the previous class, so Willis doesn’t recommend signing up if you won’t be able to attend most of the eight classes.
“It’s a very interactive class modeled on an evidence-based program by Boston University and Maine Health,” she said. “We’ll go over exercises that increase flexibility, strength and balance.
“These are gentle group exercises that every will be able to do. We can adapt these exercises for individual needs.”
“While not all falls result in an injury, about 37 percent of those who fall reported an injury that required medical treatment or restricted their activity for at least one day, resulting in an estimated 8 million fall injuries,” the CDC reports.
The Matter of Balance class at The Well emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and is open to anyone who has restricted their activities because they are worried about falling.
There is no age restriction on the class, Willis said, so anyone who has mobility or balance issues may attend.
“There will be handouts at about every class, and we will incorporated different types of learning so there be visual aids and skill-based exercises,” she said. “We’ll show participants how to take active steps to prevent fall and restore their quality of life.”
Participants will learn to set goals for increasing activity and to make changes to reduce fall risks at home.
This is an award-winning proven program that Willis believes can positively impact people’s lives for the better.
She is passionate about improving the quality-of-life for all Cleveland County residents and encourages anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength to attend.
“We’ll also talk the fear of falling and how it influences actions that might not promote health,” she said. It’s more dangerous to sit at home and not move than to get out and meet a friend for coffee.”
Anyone who has fallen in the past should consider attending, Willis said.
Sign up for this and other free classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
