When I was in Girl Scouts, we used to sing a song, “Make new friends but keep the old, one is silver and the other gold.”
The Norman Farm market is trying to follow that sage advice, hoping to “make new friends” and keep some old ones by testing a new time slot on Tuesdays.
“When the Tuesday evening markets closed down at the end of July, people were disappointed,” said Market Manager Tara McClain. “Both our patrons and our farmers voiced a desire to continue, but we were looking at triple digit temperatures in the late afternoon, early evening time slot. We decided to try out a new time frame on Tuesdays?”
The morning market, open from 9:30 – 11:30 on Tuesdays, will focus on produce vendors and will be a smaller market. The morning market will run through October if it gets enough support from vendors and the public.
Historically, market trends indicate that when temperatures hit triple digits in late July and early August, market attendance declined. While cooler weather moving into September and October should have been promising, attendance had not picked up in previous years, probably due to school activities in the fall. These historic trends prompted county leadership, with feedback from vendors and the market manager, to end the Tuesday market in July.
“Despite the high temperatures, there was a lot of rain this year, so our farmers still have a lot of produce to sell and people were showing up for the market,” McClain said. “We are a mission-based market whose goal is to support our farmers and bolster the locally grown food chain. We want to give people the option of eating locally grown produce, meat and other farm products like honey or products made from locally grown crops.”
The Saturday morning market now runs year-round, also new this season.
“Last year we started with two Saturday markets a month throughout the winter,” McClain said. “That allowed our farmers and ranchers to adjust to having a winter venue for their products. This year is the first year where the Saturday market will remain open year-round, barring closures for holidays or inclement weather.”
As Oklahoma’s longest running farmers market, the Norman Farm Market works hand-in-hand with area farmers to provide training and opportunities to help them ensure their businesses are successful. Norman Farm Market also works to educate consumers on the local food system.
Located at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave. the Norman Farm Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Saturday market is a lively, festive atmosphere with live music, family-friendly activities, and a place to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee and a pastry as well as to shop for farm-fresh produce, pasture-raised meats and free-range eggs.
Keep up with the latest news on the Norman Farm Market by following us on social media. You can find us on Facebook at Norman Farm Market or Instagram @normanfarmket_ok.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.