If you are like me, you have no idea what constitutes a conservative, moderate or aggressive investment portfolio or which types of assets fall into each of those categories. Fortunately there is help.
Nicole Fritz and TJ Wolfe of Bluecrest Financial Alliances have begun teaching classes on investments, budgeting and retirement at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman. The classes are free and open to the public.
“TJ and I have been doing financial educational seminars for the community at The Well,” Fritz said. “We started with the topic of retirement in March.”
Their next sessions are Asset Allocation from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Budgeting Basics also from 6-7 p.m. May 24.
“We believe that providing information and financial education makes for financially healthy individuals,” she said. “Those individuals then impact and enrich the community, making our community financially stronger. We want to do our part to strengthen our community and see it grow and prosper.”
The April session on investments will cover how personal risk profiles impact where and how your money should be invested as well as affecting the goal for the funds.
“We discuss asset allocation during your working years and how it may be different during your retirement years,” Fritz said.
By the end of the class and discussion, she anticipates attendee will understand the difference between different types of assets as well as the benefits and risks associated with each.
In the May session on Budgeting Basics these financial professionals will provide guidance on allocating funds to address the cost of living, debt and whether to save or spend for the things you want.
“No matter your age, understanding and creating a working budget for you and your household is key,” Fritz said. “Income, expenses, savings and life priorities are all highlighted, and tips are offered to help keep a budget on track and up-to-date.”
At the end of the seminar, she anticipates the audience should have enough knowledge to develop an accurate, flexible budget. Why flexible? Because life is never completely predictable.
“We can’t create more dollars as much as we’d like to, but understanding and prioritizing our expenses is where we can make decisions if something comes up,” Fritz said. “We can use an either/or scenario, and if you really understand your expenses, you can prioritize between wants and needs.”
For example, in Oklahoma an air conditioner going out during the summer may be a huge expense, she said, and choosing to cut a few things like movie subscriptions or date night out for a month or two to pay for the air conditioning repairs may be a tough choice you have to make.
Having and making smart choices, however, can be the key to long-term financial freedom. Fritz said planning ahead makes it easier to recognize our choices when emergencies or unexpected events arise.
“It’s human nature to want to take the easiest path, but we need to think about our options,” she said. “It’s good to know your options.”
Sign up for these and other free classes at The Well at thewellok.org/all-classes.
