How importance is happiness to overall health?
Throw that question on Google and you’ll find tons of articles on the relationship between health and happiness, but I wanted to look beyond the hype to learn from reliable sources if any real data exists to support these claims.
The American Heart Association tells us that “happiness leads to healthier behaviors,” in the article, “How happiness affects health”(www.heart.org).
The “Greater Good Magazine” published by The Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley, reports that happiness protects your heart, lowering heart rate and blood pressure, strengthens your immune system and combats stress.
This same article points to studies that connect positive emotion with fewer aches and pains and a longer life.
Anyone who has experienced stress, illness, disability, or poverty resulting in the lack of clean water, health care and/or a healthy food supply will likely argue that those things contribute to unhappiness.
Rather than get into a “which came first, the chicken or the egg?” debate, Cleveland County and the Cleveland County Health Department partnered in an effort to bring wellness programs to Cleveland County residents.
To that end they created the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), a cross-generational facility offering low barrier access to “all things wellness.”
Thanks to partnerships across the community, The Well has been able to offer an amazing array of classes, including some that are aimed at happiness as much as at health.
The Well, in partnership with Moore Norman Technology Center, offers several low-cost classes, including cooking demos and adult painting classes, where participants get to go home with food or a painting. Most cost $10 to $12 to cover the cost of supplies.
These classes are designed to promote happiness, build community, and educate in a fun environment for an overall benefit to wellness.
For example, a Step by Step Guide to a Fresh Vietnamese Roll is at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, and Scrumptious Breakfast Tart on Sept. 23 starts at 9:30 a.m. Entertaining, educational and yummy.
Not into cooking or cuisine? Check out the adult painting classes scheduled for several days in September.
Certified art instructor Mackenzie Gores takes students step-by-step through the painting process, with a different lesson taught each week. Participants take home their individual pieces of artwork from each class session.
Join Mackenzie to awaken your inner artist and unleash your creativity. All materials provided for the $10 entry fee. Classes last two hours. The September painting classes are from 10 a.m. until noon or from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Also coming in September, another session of the free Diabetes Prevention Program on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. starting Sept. 27. (More coming on that soon!)
I’ve talked a lot in this column about access to fresh fruits and vegetables at the Norman Farm Market which takes SNAP, Double Up Oklahoma and Senior Nutrition Assistance.
I’ve also talked about free financial literacy and Medicare classes at The Well along with an assortment of free exercise classes. All of these classes promote physical health, peace of mind, and all focused on some aspect wellness.
Because it’s The Well’s mission “to make Cleveland County the healthiest and happiest it can be,” through providing access, education, programs, events, and activities to all residents.
Sign up for these and other free or low-cost classes at hewellok.org/all-classes.
