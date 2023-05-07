Yep, it’s that time of year. Graduation. Teacher’s appreciation. Mother’s Day.
We all want to give meaningful gifts to the people we love and appreciate. But what to buy?
At the Norman Farm Market at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., you can find any number of meaningful gifts while also supporting small, local businesses.
Plants live longer than cut flowers and may provide years of fond memories. Does Mom love to garden? Buying vegetables and herbs from the farmers who grow them means a higher potential for success. Our local growers know what plants do well in Oklahoma, and they are happy to answer your questions.
Norman Farm Market vendors also sell blooming plants for outdoor landscaping as well as a variety of indoor plants whether you need something unique for the collector or a special touch for the teacher’s desk.
Sometimes, time is the most precious gift you can give a loved one.
Bring your mother to the Norman Farm Market and treat her to a plant or a pair of earrings or simply a day out shopping together, enjoying your time together and creating a memory she’ll cherish for years. Tuesdays the market is open from 4-7 p.m. and the crowd is smaller, allowing loads of time to talk to farmers, ranchers and artisans about their products. Saturdays on the other hand, offer a festival-like atmosphere complete with a coffee booth, food trucks, outdoor seating, live music and scores of vendors selling a wide range of products.
The Norman Farm Market has handcrafted jewelry, leatherwork, birdhouses, wooden kitchen accessories and more, all from small, local farms, ranchers, bakers, artisans and other businesses. Find the perfect gift for mom or teacher or that special graduate.
Need fresh-baked goods, pasture-raised meat, free-range eggs or fresh produce for your special celebration? We’ve got you covered there, too.
Don’t let a lean wallet stop you from making Mother’s Day special this year. Consider inviting Mom to join you at a free class at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave.
We have a number of yoga and Tai Chi classes perfect for any age. If Mom has disabilities, join her in a Dance for Parkinson’s class which is open to all persons with disabilities and their caregiver or family member. Or maybe you’d rather take a low-cost cooking or painting class together? At $10-12 these classes at The Well provided through Moore Norman Technology Center are highly affordable, and free financial planning classes, including those who assist people facing retirement, may be less daunting taken together.
My parents are long gone now, none of the grandkids are graduating this year, and I don’t have kids in school, so maybe I’ll just treat myself to a plant or two and a free financial education class.
Because I deserve it.
I’m guessing maybe you do, too. Happy Mother’s Day, congratulations on your graduation and thank you teachers for all you do for our students!
The Norman Farm Market is open Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sign up for free and low-cost classes at The Well online at https://www.thewellok.org/.
