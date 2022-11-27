Health will be on everyone’s minds when Jan. 1 comes around and we all start making New Year’s resolutions.
It’s no secret that gym membership and/or attendance increases in January and February each year as people start new diet and exercise programs.
Some health considerations should not wait until after the holidays, however.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, routine medical screenings are important for early diagnosis but also to allow “physicians to compare test results over time.”
In some cases, these screenings result in life-saving medications like medication or lifestyle changes.
With that in mind, the Cleveland County Health Department has partnered with Variety Care Health Centers to bring health screenings to the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 inside the climate-controlled market building.
Screening at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., include BMI (body mass index), blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, vision and hearing. Flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters also will be offered.
No copay will be charged to clients but health department and Variety Care nurses will ask for insurance or Medicaid information to help recoup some of the cost through a small admin fee.
“The health department is doing all of the health screenings and vaccines,” said Jacob Kasenurm, Cleveland County Health Department Mobil Unit coordinating nurse. “Variety Care will have a table for people who don’t have insurance. We’ll still screen people even if they don’t have insurance.”
Kasenurm said Variety Care will help those who don’t have a primary care doctor and they can set them up with a doctor.
“We will have Trek Coffee giving out free coffee and Midway Deli will be selling sandwiches to anyone who is interested,” he said.
Photos with Santa will be free the entire day.
“The holiday crafts are family-friendly but more geared toward the children,” he said.
The holiday kids crafts are ornaments and Christmas picture frame making. Adults are not forgotten, however.
Natural Grocers will be doing a cooking demo on the second floor of The Well around 11 a.m. and handing out free samples, while several groups will hand out information for community resources.
Parking and entry are free. Pets are only allowed outdoors at The Well. No registration is required at this come and go community event.
To sign up for free and low-cost classes, visit thewellok.org/all-classes.
