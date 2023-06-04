Who doesn’t want to age well and stay healthy? I certainly do. A new free class at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) taught by Barb Pyle will address topics related to healthy aging.
Many already know Pyle who leads the Yoga for Everyone class which incorporates balance, flexibility, agility and strength, key components for any age, but particularly important as we grow older.
Pyle brings a lifelong passion for healthy living and is a registered nurse and a certified health and wellness coach and educator through the National Institute of Whole Health. She spent 26 years working as an RN and has been a certified yoga instructor for the past nine years. After completing training in Baxter Bell in California, she earned an instruction certification in Yoga for Healthy Aging.
“This is a class for anyone who wants to know about healthy living,” Pyle said. “You don’t have to be older to benefit from the class. There will be discussion about how to be as healthy as you can, even if you are living with chronic illness or have physical limitations including how to modify exercise.”
Here are the topics her Healthy Aging series will cover:
Part 1. Definition of health and wellness. Goal setting. We will make a healthy vision board. Bring any pictures, words or images you have cut out of magazines. There will be extra magazines available as well as the board and glue.
Part 2. Physical health and exercise. How to continue or start working on physical health. This will include an emphasis on strength, balance, agility and flexibility. We will also consider ways to achieve this with limitations and modifications.
Part 3. Healthy eating habits. How to improve nutrition and small steps toward healthier eating.
Part 4. Mental Health and stress management. We will look at how lifestyle improvement can aid our mental health.
Further discussion on the importance of community and a sense of purpose. Techniques for stress management will be taught.
“I have a passion for teaching others, not only about yoga, but about health and wellness,” she said. “Health is not the absence of disease but rather living your best life.”
Pyle has taught at Moore Norman Technology Center on the South Penn and Norman campuses as well as at a local studio in Norman.
“I like the concept of The Well, a community wellness center accessible to all,” said Pyle. “One problem I have with the ideal of the health and wellness movement is that it typically leaves out certain populations.
“It leaves out those who will never look like the young, skinny, able-bodied and typically white individuals who are normally portrayed in magazines. Those who cannot afford classes, trainers or coaches are also left out.”
The free classes are slated for 10 a.m. on Thursdays starting on June 8 and running through June 29. Sign up online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
“The pursuit of health and wellbeing for myself and others has been central to my sense of purpose,” Pyle said.
