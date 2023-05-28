Home Buying instructor and realtor, Leti Galizi, immigrated to the U.S. 21 years ago from Brazil and learned quickly that credit and home buying work differently in the United States than in many other countries.
Leti’s husband, Paulo Moreira, is a professor in comparative literature. The couple moved to Oklahoma in 2016 when her husband was offered a job at the University of Oklahoma, but it was during their years at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut that started Leti’s real estate journey.
“That’s when we decided to buy a house,” she said. “The first thing that was weird to me was that I didn’t understand why a person who had no debt did not have a good credit score.”
Those years were pivotal to her future.
“Paulo was busy teaching, so I researched home buying,” she said. “I realized a lot of people were confused, including Americans.”
Leti got her certificate as a realtor and helped start a nonprofit real estate company.
“I started giving lectures and explaining the process to people, and the steps they go through and what kind of money they need at each step whether it’s cash or a long-term loan,” she said.
Now a realtor in Oklahoma, Leti decided to return to teaching but needed a venue. When she learned about the free classes at The Well, she offered to teach Home Buying 101.
In New Haven, Leti helped low-income families buy and sell houses, get financial help and fill out forms, but she also helped those who were highly educated.
Leti said the amount of paperwork you fill out when closing on a house overwhelms most people, no matter the level of education.
She had friends with Ph.Ds who had a bad experience, thinking the bank was giving them a fixed loan.
The loan was only fixed for five years, so after that time, their house payments ballooned.
“One thing I tell people is when you go to the bank, and they tell you the loan is fixed, you need to make sure it is fixed for the life of the loan and not just for a limited time,” she said.
Leti’s free class, Home Buying 101, is slated for Tuesday, May 30 at The Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman. She is offering the class at two different times, 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., to allow a wider range of people to attend.
“I teach about the steps one goes through when buying or selling a house,” she said.
In this class, Leti will talk about the various stages in the process of buying so that attendees can anticipate how long each stage will take and how much money they are likely to spend in each one. She will also talk about how to become a desirable borrower and get better interest rates and about available financial help.
Sign up for these and other free classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
