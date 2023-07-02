I’ve learned that pain affects my overall quality of life, so I was excited to see the free Workplace Ergonomics class slated for 1:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave.
The class will be taught by Dr. Jacob Rowe, a local chiropractor.
“The Well is a wonderful facility and I really love how we have the opportunity to have these talks and give people this information,” he said. “You may not even realize how your office chair is hurting you or how your shoes affect you.”
Rowe plans to bring personal experience as well as his professional training to help participants improve their lives.
“Before I got my own practice up and running, I worked at my dad’s office in Edmond,” he said.
He was wearing old tennis shoes and was on his feet most of the day, resulting in a lot of foot pain.
“When I opened my practice, I got myself antifatigue mats and better shoes, and I have felt better ever since,” he said. “Workplace Ergonomics are important because you are at work several hours a day.”
Rowe is from Edmond and grew up in a family of chiropractors. In college he came to recognize the true benefit of the chiropractic care he’d gotten his entire life.
“It was a blessing to grow up, never having back pain due to being well adjusted,” he said. “It wasn’t until college at Oklahoma State University that I saw the full value of chiropractic after playing bass in the orchestra for hours a day.”
After OSU, Dr. Rowe attended Cleveland University, graduating with his Doctorate of Chiropractic in 2021.
In our fast-paced work environments, maintaining optimal health and well-being is essential, Rowe told me. In this class, he’ll offer practical solutions to promote wellness in the workplace.
“You’re at your desk or on the job and often doing the same repetitive motions,” he said.
Lifting and typing are the top offenders, in part, because they are often repetitive.
Carpal tunnel syndrome is often related to typing because the wrists are flexed on keyboards. Other issues are related to office furniture and posture, he explained.
“You always want to be careful with the things that separate you from the ground — mattress, shoes and chairs you spend time in,” he said. “If you’re sitting all day, posture is really important because the way you sit controls where the load is on your spine.”
Through a combination of expert guidance, interactive discussions, and visual demonstrations, participants in the class will develop a deeper understanding of ergonomics and its impact on overall health.
“We’ll have some interactive demonstrations and people will be able to ask questions,” Rowe said.
From proper desk setups to ergonomic exercises and posture techniques, this class will help equip people with the knowledge and tools necessary to create a supportive and health-conscious work environment.
“Join us and learn the secrets to maximizing productivity, reducing workplace injuries, and fostering a happier, healthier work-life balance not ruled by pain,” he said. “The feedback I get is that pain affects people’s lives. If you have poor ergonomics and you’re in pain at work, it really affects your life.”
Rowe said pain is usually the last symptom to appear and the first to go away.
“Addressing the underlying problems takes longer but that’s what gives people the best pain relief,” he said.
Sign up for this and other classes online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.