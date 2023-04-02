Since breaking ground on its first home in 1993, the organization presently known as Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity has been building homes for people in need, first in Norman, then throughout Cleveland County and now through all of South-Central Oklahoma.
While not everyone qualifies for a new Habitat home or even needs one, many of us need more information about basic maintenance.
To address that need, Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity is bringing in local experts to present a Homeownership Workshop at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) 210 S. James Garner Ave. from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
“We’re excited to partner with The Well and local home maintenance experts to elevate our homeownership workshop,” said Elle Shroyer, Vice President of Donor and Community Engagement, Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity.
Plans are in the works to host these workshops every three months with the aim of providing homeowners with the do’s and don’ts of basic plumbing, electric, and HVAC maintenance to prepare them for the upcoming season of the year.
“A part of our Habit for Humanity’s Homeownership program is a homeownership class because there’s a lot of difference between renting and owning,” Shroyer said. “You no longer have a landlord to rely on. It’s now on you.”
Local experts from Vintage Plumbing, Bear Electric and Ice Blast will provide expert advice and hands-on demonstration, allowing participants to gain a deeper understanding of their home’s plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, with the end goal of being able to carry out basic maintenance tasks with confidence.
“These three companies have worked with us in the past,” Shroyer said. “Jeremy from Vintage Plumbing actually approached me about doing a workshop, and we realized it would be an opportunity to reach more homeowners.”
The workshop will cover a range of topics, including the importance of regular maintenance, common problems homeowners need to address, and tips for preventing issues from arising.
Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions and seek advice from these industry experts.
“These experts from local companies are people we rely on for our projects,” Shroyer said. “We’re pleased they’re willing to share their years of experience with the community.”
Additionally, Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity will present a portion of their How to be Good Neighbor workshop providing general tips, tools and scenarios for discussion.
“When people own a space, it comes with a lot of freedom but they’ve got this extended family around them who have opinions on what they do with their lawn or who they share a fence with. It’s a whole different negotiation that they may not think about until they own their home.”
From pet behavior to knowing your property lines, there are can be unexpected scenarios that come up.
“We can’t address everything, but the workshop gives people a starting place,” Shroyer said.
The workshop is open to homeowners of all experience levels, from those who are new to home ownership, to those who have been maintaining their homes for years.
Sign up for this free workshop and other classes at The Well online at https://thewellok.org/all-classes/.
