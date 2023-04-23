Parents can learn how to empower their children to prevent sexual abuse at an upcoming series of free classes at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well).
Raising awareness and empowering children is a core value of Bethesda, a nonprofit organization that provides healing and educational outreach to childhood å abuse clients 3-18 years old and their non-offending caregivers.
“We are doing this outreach program to let the public know what we do,” said Bethesda Executive Director Saeed Sarani. “We’ve been around for 40 years but not everyone is aware of what we do. We want to communicate to parents on educating children to say ‘no’ to perpetrators.”
The curriculum Bethesda uses in its school is Stop, Go and Tell. Parents can also learn this important information and how to reinforce it at home. Using three simple action words that kids understand gives them permission to protect their boundaries and get help
“We give the kids permission to be strong and be able to tell someone who is crossing their boundaries to stop and to go and tell someone what happened,” Sarani said. “We also want to equip parents to understand signs of abuse and trauma and to know the resources available to them. We want to give parents resources on how to talk to kids to help prevent sexual abuse from happening to them.”
Bethesda also provides help for healing trauma. The nonprofit bases its therapeutic counseling services on the Trauma Focused-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Model (TF-CBT). This model is a therapeutic intervention designed to help children, adolescents, and their parents overcome the trauma of adverse events, such as sexual abuse.
All Bethesda counseling staff are trained in TF-CBT.
“We believe every child should have the opportunity to heal,” Sarani said. “That’s why we don’t charge the parent or non-offending caregivers a penny for our services.”
The agency depends on fundraising, grants and donations to continue their work, a mission they believe builds healthier happier people across Cleveland County.
The series of classes at The Well are part of a new outreach empowerment to be hosted on the first Monday of each month from 5-6 p.m. The topic for Monday, May 1, is Bethesda Summer Camp.
“As a community leader, I trust we must selflessly invest and support our children who faced childhood sexual abuse and mental trauma, and as the executive director at Bethesda I have seen firsthand that our therapeutic process heals children 3-18 years old who have been subjected to childhood sexual abuse,” Sarani said. “Our educational outreach curriculum equips children with the vocabulary, permission, and courage to speak up about abuse.
“We have been around for over 40 years and remain the only center in Oklahoma dedicated exclusively to healing the trauma of childhood sexual abuse through therapy and education.”
Residents can sign up for these and other free classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
