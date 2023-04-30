A new series of free classes at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., will support people with diabetes who are seeking a healthier, happier lifestyle.
Live Well. Eat Well. Stay Active with Diabetes will be from 6-7 p.m. weekly and kicks off Wednesday.
The other classes will be on consecutive Tuesday evenings in conjunction with the Tuesday evening Norman Farm Market.
Live well, Eat well, be Active with Diabetes (LEAD) is an Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service program that “provides tools, resources and hope to individuals across the state who are managing the chronic condition.”
The program is a 4-lesson series and will be taught by OSU Extension Educator Christi Evans, MS, RD, LD. Evans specializes in family and consumer sciences and is a registered and licensed dietitian.
“I’m passionate about providing education and helping others reach their health goals,” she said.” I enjoy teaching this class because it’s rewarding to see the progress that participants make after each class. Whether it’s that they started measuring their portion sizes by using the plate method or they increase their physical activity, I really enjoy hearing the progress they are making to reach their goals.”
Each of the four research-based modules focus on different aspects, according to the OSU Cooperative Extension. Participants will learn: Meal planning, the Plate method, benefits of activity, weight loss, carb counting, potential diabetic complications, making healthful food choices, strategies for modifying recipes and resources and tips for increasing physical activity.
According to the OSU Cooperative Extension, 76 percent of LEAD participants reported maintaining or losing weight and 68 percent reported their glucose was in better control as a result of these educational classes.
“Cleveland County OSU Extension is such a valuable resource to the community,” said Kate Cooper, director of community engagement for The Well. “We love having them in our space, teaching classes like this one.”
While free classes tend to sell out quickly, people hoping to join this class and who were unable to register can check on the day of the class to see if there is space. Those who decide not to attend the class are asked to change their registration so that more people can take advantage of this opportunity. Sign up for free and low-cost classes at The Well online at https://thewellok.org/all-classes/.
Check out other upcoming nutrition-related classes including Meal Planning Boot Camp taught by Cornerstone Nutrition from 6-7 p.m. on May 4 and May 8. Want to get moving? The Well also has free classes including Tai Chi, Movement and Meditation, Yoga, Zumba, and HIIT Boot Camp.
