When I think of livestock shows, I don’t think of fashion, but the Cleveland County Junior Livestock Show coming to the county fairgrounds Feb. 21-24 has a small side event that incorporates knowledge of animals with fashion sense.
Competitors lead a ewe (female) lamb into the arena and stop and talk to judges who ask many questions about sheep and the wool industry from industry history to how many teeth sheep have and what products come from sheep.
“Lamb Lead was put in place to further the sheep industry,” said Lily Stubbs, Lamb Lead Contest Chair. “Contestants have to wear a garment that is 60 percent wool, and they have to tell us about the garment. They have to tell us how to care for the garment, and they tell us the history of wool and the sheep industry.”
This varies sharply from the main events at the show in several ways. For one, the cost to enter is only $10. For another, anyone can enter whether they raise sheep or not. They just have to find a friend willing to let them lead their lamb during the show.
“It’s a chance for non-showmen to get a taste of what it’s like to be in the arena. There is a thrill to walking an animal in the arena,” Stubbs said. “Lamb lead is not just here. They have it at national shows. One of our judges this year was in fabric and fashions in 4-H. She participated in Lamb Lead throughout her whole 4-H career because it was in line with fabric and fashion.”
Even the younger Clover Buds in 4-H can do this, Stubbs said.
“It helps them learn more about the animal and the many uses for the animal,” she explained. “It teaches them that every part of the animal is useful.”
Stubbs said this year’s Lamb Lead competition is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.23, allowing a wide
range of youth to participate.
“We try to make it fun for the kids,” she said. “It’s a very lowkey competition. You don’t have to be a livestock showman to do it. It promotes the industry and any kid can participate.”
While the signup deadline has already passed this year, people can still show up and watch this and any events at the livestock show at no charge.
The livestock show will kick off with Meat Goats at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb.22 and will include Sheep and Beef that day. Thursday events starts at 10 a.m. with Swine.
Market broilers (poultry) will show at 4 p.m.
This is very different than the big poultry shows at the fairgrounds where people show fancy chickens who are pets. The livestock show promotes the agricultural industry.
Friday the auctions start at 9 a.m. Pick up a book at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds office, 615 E. Robinson St., for more information on times, species competitions and showmanship competitions.
This Junior Livestock Show is in its 78th year and is put on by the Cleveland County Junior Livestock Organization.
“This gives the kids an opportunity to have a show before the state show and having to compete against kids from across the entire state,” said Casey Pollan, public relations director for the show.
