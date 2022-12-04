The Cleveland County Fairgrounds has been home to a two-part series of local craft shows for more than three decades.
There are two shows a year beginning with one in November and ending each year with one in December.
The second show is coming up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St. in Norman.
Parking and admission are free.
Talented artisans and crafters often face barriers when looking for places to sell their wares and raise public awareness of their unique products. The Christmas Craft Show at the fairgrounds is a place for these people, seasoned and new vendors alike, to bring their products to the public.
“Our booth rental prices are very reasonable allowing vendors to keep their prices low for the public, but we do have some higher-end artisans along with entry-level crafters and mid-range cottage industry vendors,” said Holly Rains, who is in charge of this year’s event for the county.
Rains said the December show will feature about 80 vendors.
“We also host an amazing concession food vendor who sells breakfast, lunch and snacks, so you can take a break, refuel and then keep on shopping right here in a single location,” Rains said.
Vendors tell us the concessions are a big draw for them as well as for customers. For breakfast, shoppers can choose between the breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, loaded biscuits, or egg and cheese on a biscuit or a croissant.
For lunch there are loaded baked potatoes (you can even add BBQ brisket or chili), bowls of chili, hot dogs, chili dogs, hot links and BBQ brisket sandwiches. A fan favorite is the chicken salad croissant with grapes and nuts. Add coffee, hot chocolate, hot apple cider, or a soda to round out the meal. They’ll also have muffins, Danish and candy bars for sale.
“This craft show is entirely indoors out of the elements,” Rains said. “We have a spacious facility with multiple rooms for our vendors and a special area for the cantina.”
While many of the same vendors attend both the November and December shows, there will be a few new additions.
“One new vendor is a family business making wood crafts for outdoors such as birdhouses,” Rains said.
Rains and Sandy McClure, who helps with the show, said the biggest draw for customers is the opportunity to interact with local artists and crafts people and to shop in a hassle free, comfortable environment.
One teen entrepreneur makes bracelets and other jewelry.
“She’s really outgoing and people enjoy her products,” McClure said.
Art Anthony, a western genre novelist will be at both shows. Anthony’s fiction is based on well-researched fact.
“He loves to interact with fans, sharing stories,” Rains said.
Goode’s Snacks who sell popcorn, kettle corn, cinnamon pecans and other flavored nuts as well as fudge which make great Christmas gifts for friends and work colleagues, Rains pointed out.
“There are teens, there are retired people and everything in between who bring their products to this show,” McClure said. “It is truly a community event.”
