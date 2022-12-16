Post holidays, many of us will look for ways to reduce stress.
A new stress reduction focused class, “Movement and Meditation,” offers a variety of techniques, including gentle movement, relaxation, breathing practices and guided meditation appropriate for a range of ages and abilities.
The free class will launch at noon Jan. 9.
“I have able-bodied people who come to this for the stress reduction and relaxation, but my approach is everyone can move some part of the body,” instructor Sandy See said. “A lot of what I do is upper body movement, but most movements can be modified.”
The no barrier entry, handicap-accessible bathrooms and elevator at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) are part of the commitment by the health department and the county to be inclusive.
See’s class, “Movement and Mindfulness: Intro to Meditation and Relaxation Techniques,” accommodates inclusion for people with disabilities.
“The class starts with gentle movements that can be done sitting in a chair, followed by relaxation techniques and guided meditation,” she said.
Drawing on years of study, See developed this class with practices that reduce stress including gentle movements, relaxation techniques and guided meditation.
“What we’ll learn in visualization is if you cannot fully do a demonstrated movement, you can use the mind to visualize yourself doing it,” she said.
See said imagery and visualization can help relieve pain and alleviate stress and anxiety by refocusing the mind using the imagination.
The weekly class will emphasize different elements each week.
“Each class will have a different focus, but anyone can jump in at any time,” she said. “Each is a stand-alone class.”
The first class is an introduction class; the second highlights breath with movement.
The third class uses guided imagery; the fourth will drill more deeply into mindfulness practices.
“I’ve taught this at Moore-Norman Technology Center and through the Pioneer Library System,” she said. “I’ll give a handout to students each week, so they can practice at home.”
Meditation helps participants quiet the mind and move into a deeper, more relaxed state, she explained.
This can be achieved through the practice of a variety of techniques including mindfulness, focused breathing, gentle movement, guided imagery and visualization.
“I got into this for my own mental and physical well-being,” she said. “I enjoy sharing what I’ve learned with others. It’s rewarding to see participants benefit from the class.”
Her students range in age, with the oldest participant being 88.
“I started out as a meditation teacher and then found yoga and learned how they complement each other,” she said. “That’s why my classes combine movement and meditation.”
See encourages people at every age and says it’s never too late to start.
She started practicing in her 40s but didn’t become certified until age 68. Her “Movement and Mindfulness” class is a result of her training and years of experience.
“This is something I developed on my own,” she said. “I don’t know anyone else who teaches this combination. The movement relaxes you and prepares you for the mediation.”
See appreciates the opportunity to teach free classes at The Well.
“I teach as a service to the community,” she said.
The classes will be offered in The Well’s market building. Residents may sign up at thewellok.org/all-classes.
