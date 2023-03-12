Approximately one in five women in the United States have experienced rape or attempted rape during their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (nsvrc.org). A free class coming to the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) on March 19 may help participants reduce their chances of being victimized.
Retired Norman Police Sergeant Robert Moore originally developed the My Body…My Life… empowerment programs for teens but the techniques he teaches work for all ages.
“I teach these classes because this is my community,” Moore said. “I teach them for free.”
The pandemic shut classes down for a time due to the interactive nature of the instruction and Moore is excited about bringing the class to The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman. The class runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with a lunch break so participants can bring their own lunch or go to a nearby restaurant.
“The first chapter we teach is awareness,” Moore said. “You have to be aware of your abilities. You have to beware of other people, and you have to be aware of the environment.”
Simple awareness can help reduce violence by about 70 percent, he said. My Body…My Life… also addresses empowerment, relationships, self-esteem, abuse, alcohol, drugs, internet and texting, stalking, bystander interventions, as well as physical self-defense and escape techniques. Class size is limited so be sure and sign up online at thewellok.org/all-classes/.
Using special goggles, Moore and his team teach about alcohol and drugs and how they limit safety.
“The whole reason we call the class My Body, My Life is because it’s about the person’s choices about their body and their life,” he said. “The class is very interactive.”
While still a police officer, Moore started teaching the precursor for this program at the high school.
“Dan Quinn was the principal of Norman High,” Moore said. “He came to me and asked if I could develop a program to help the girls who were experiencing inappropriate males including everything from dating to gender and relationship violence.”
The initial classes were all about self-defense.
“My mentality at the time was very simple. I teach police officers to fight, I’m going to teach these girls,” he said. “So for a few hours a day I would teach these girls, and that’s how this program got started.”
Two years later, Moore was taking a class in counseling as he worked on his master’s degree. That training helped him realize he wasn’t teaching the classes in the best way.
“If I was going to address dating, domestic and gender violence, I needed to address the entirety of the psychology behind it,” he said. “And I had to switch the mentality away from self-defense to escape. Safety was what mattered for the individual.”
Documentation of what worked in the classes allowed him to develop a format that turned into an 8-hour class with eight chapters that could be taught anywhere.
“For almost 30 years we’ve taught these programs across the United States,” he said.
