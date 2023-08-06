Thanks to an agreement with Mid-America Technology Center, the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) will be offering several new low-cost classes each month.
“We’re very excited to be able to bring more variety to our classes here through this partnership with Mid-America Technology Center,” said Director of Community Engagement Kate Cooper, The Well. “Thanks to ARPA funding from our Cleveland County commissioners, we are able to help make these high-value classes more affordable for everyone.”
The series of MATC classes kick off on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. with Bread 101 where participants can learn about wheat and flour milling and overall makeup so they can better create bread and understand words like gluten. This class is hands-on class and includes baking or taking a loaf of bread home. Registration is required. The class lasts two hours and costs $25.
In the same vein, Focaccia Bread, Being Creative with you Bread will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
“Mid-America Technology Center is excited about the opportunity to partner with The Well as we strive to broaden the value we deliver to our Cleveland County patrons,” said Wade Jarlsberg, MATC director, Business and Industry Services. “Our intent is to provide classes that positively affect both the mental and physical wellness of Cleveland County residents. Additionally, we are hopeful that class enrollees find value in learning new skills while creating finished products that can be sold on Main Street USA, the internet, or at local farmer’s markets. With community participation, we hope to explore opportunities to expand future offerings at The Well.”
Watercolor Basics will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesdays, Aug. 15 through Sept. 19. This course introduces the correct tools, materials, and techniques for watercolor painting.
Learn from an experienced instructor and create your own works of art. Registration required and this amazing 18-hour session costs only $25, but students must furnish their own supplies.
Click on the PREREQUISITES link next to the class description to read the few inexpensive items you will need to bring to the first class. Part of the instruction will include learning about the tools needed for watercolor painting.
Watercolor Intermediate will be on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Aug. 15- Sept. 19 and costs $25 for the 18-hour series.
“Classes like these provide an opportunity for skill development but they also promote overall health through quality-of-life improvement and stress release,” Cooper said. “Multiple studies support that art helps with improved memory and reasoning in older adults and helps relieve depression, anxiety and stress.”
Home Canning and Food Preservation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21 will teach participants how to can their own jelly and relish. The expert instructor will also provide tips born from experience. The cost is $20.
Watercolor Pencils/Colored Pencils from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, is a one-day class. For fun or profit, this class enables you to master techniques for using pencil, colored pencil, blending, and other practices. Create a mixed media masterpiece for your home, office, or resale. S
tudents will furnish their own supplies. Cost $15.
Genealogy Research and Preservation is offered from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This class will help you explore your heritage. Get information that may save you time and frustration when looking into your ancestral roots. You will learn to use the internet and other resources to trace your family history. Subscriptions to genealogy sites and services are not included. Cost $25.
